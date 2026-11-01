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NEWS

Legendary entertainer Bowie Woo leads honorees in World Outstanding Chinese Award

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The 19th World Outstanding Chinese Award Ceremony, organized by the World Chinese Business Investment Foundation, took place on Sunday, celebrating the remarkable achievements and global influence of leading Chinese figures.

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A highlight of this year's event was the introduction of the “Lifetime Achievement” award, presented to legendary veteran entertainer Bowie Woo Fung.

The honor was bestowed by Albert Yeung Sau-shing, permanent honorary president of the Foundation and chairman of the Emperor Group, together with Starry Lee Wai-king, member of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and president of the Legislative Council.

Woo, 94, has enjoyed a career spanning seven decades in Hong Kong’s film and television industry. He is widely respected and remains a significant figure in the Chinese community.

Officiated guests included Early Light International chairman Francis Choi Chee-ming, vice chairman of Emperor Group Alex Yeung Ching-loong and more.

(From left) Francis Choi, Albert Yeung, Bowie Woo and Tony Leung
Albert Yeung and Francis Choi presented the award to Tony Leung.
Frederick Ma (1st left) is among the awardees.
Eric Tsang (2st left) is among the awardees.
Alex Yeung (left) and awardee Dennis Lo.

Among the distinguished awardees were cousins Frederick Ma Si-hang, chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, and renowned entertainer Eric Tsang Chi-wai. Acclaimed actor and director Jacky Wu Jing and veteran actor Tony Leung Ka-fai—who marks his 44th year in the industry—were also honored.

Other honorees included Fields Medal and Clay Research Award recipient Deng Yu, former Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Hong Kong Albert Chen Hung-yee, Chinese University of Hong Kong vice-chancellor Dennis Lo Yuk-ming, scientists Lu Chao-Yang and Yan Nieng, and clinical oncologist Tony Mok Shu-kam.

In the business sector, Chester Chong, president of the Board of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles, received an award. The Outstanding Chinese Youth honor went to table tennis player Zhu Yuling and Hong Kong artistic gymnast Shek Wai-hung.

Additionally, the newly established grand honorary award was presented to veteran banker Lam Kwong-siu.

World Outstanding Chinese Award World Chinese Business Investment FoundationBowie Woo

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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