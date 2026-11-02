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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Liantang port handles over 100 million passenger trips since opening 6 years ago

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Liantang port, which links Shenzhen and Hong Kong, has handled over 100 million passenger trips and more than 6 million vehicle trips since it opened in August 2020, according to statistics from the Shenzhen General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection.

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As the eastern cross-boundary gateway of the Greater Bay Area, Liantang port has seen passenger and vehicle traffic rise steadily over the past six years, with average daily passenger throughput of 94,000, an average annual increase of more than 37 per cent.

In the first 10 months of this year, Hong Kong and Macau residents made more than 21.3 million cross-boundary trips through Liantang port, up 12.7 per cent from the same period last year.

Liantang port cross-boundary traffic Greater Bay Area

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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