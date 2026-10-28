Morning Recap - October 28, 2026

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Water supply restored in Shau Kei Wan after main damaged by roadworks, Highways Department apologises

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The Water Supplies Department said around 9.30pm on Tuesday that emergency repairs to a water main in Shau Kei Wan, damaged in a road maintenance accident involving another contractor, had been completed. Water supply to users in Shau Kei Wan and parts of Sai Wan Ho began returning to normal from 9.30pm.

Worker pushing motorcycle argues with police officer in Anderson Road, video sparks debate

A video of a man pushing a motorcycle and arguing with a police officer in Anderson Road has sparked online discussion.

Rat infestation spotted in Hung Hom back alley next to restaurant

A back alley next to a shopping mall in Hung Hom's Baker Circle has been filmed with a large number of rats, with the rodents seen just a window away from a chain restaurant where diners were eating.

Man, 56, arrested over indecent assault at Tsing Yi MTR station

A 56-year-old local man has been arrested over an indecent assault at Tsing Yi MTR station on Sunday, October 25.

Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 30-year-old medicine shop salesman in Tsim Sha Tsui on Tuesday over suspected unfair trade practices involving a misleading omission in the sale of Chinese herbal medicines.

Food delivery rider injured in collision with car in Yuen Long

A food delivery rider was injured after his motorcycle collided with a private car in Yuen Long on Tuesday night.

Body of man, 80, found floating off Aberdeen's Waterfall Bay

The body of an 80-year-old man was found floating near the shore at a rocky beach on Waterfall Bay Road in Aberdeen on Monday afternoon.

World/China

2 Nordic leaders urge Putin to end Ukraine war in rare direct contact by Europeans

The leaders of Finland and Norway phoned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to urge him to end the war in Ukraine, breaking with a longstanding practice among Western European leaders of shunning direct contact with the Kremlin.

File Photo/Reuters

Israeli exit polls show election deadlock, no clear path to power

Israel's election appeared deadlocked on Tuesday with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor rival Gadi Eisenkot showing a clear path to power, exit polls showed, after record turnout in a wartime vote that raised the prospect of prolonged coalition bargaining or another election.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara prepare to vote at a polling station in Jerusalem. Reuters

Iran security chief meets Supreme Leader after talks with Mecca pact countries

Iranian Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei on Tuesday met Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, not seen in public since succeeding his slain father in March, a day after holding talks with representatives of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan.

File Photo/Reuters

Iran army says oil tanker on fire after hitting mines in Hormuz

The Iranian army on Tuesday said an oil tanker hit mines and caught fire while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz via a route not authorised by Tehran.

File Photo/Reuters

US says five dead in strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat

The US military announced it carried out a strike Tuesday on an alleged drug-smuggling boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing five people.

Photo: X

Yemen's Houthis say they hit Saudi Ras Tanura oil refinery with missile

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday they had hit Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery, the biggest in the kingdom, with a ballistic missile.

Photo: AFP

Market

Wall Street ends higher on revived AI momentum

An AI-fueled tech rally sent US stocks to a higher close on Tuesday as third-quarter reporting season gained steam, while the Federal Reserve convened for its penultimate meeting of the year.

Boeing shares plunge on slower-than-expected 737 production, weaker free cash flow outlook

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Tuesday that the company will miss its 737 production and jet delivery targets this year, dealing a setback to its recovery and sending shares tumbling nearly 10%, their worst day in more than 18 months.

FTC to sue to block Cintas-UniFirst deal, Semafor reports

The Federal Trade Commission has indicated to uniform rental firm Cintas that it will sue to block its proposed US$5.5 billion acquisition of rival UniFirst, Semafor reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

File Photo/Reuters

Sport

Carrick stays on as Man United manager, takes training after crisis talks

Michael Carrick remained in charge of Manchester United on Tuesday and led training at Carrington, giving the under-pressure manager and his players another opportunity to revive a season that has drifted alarmingly off course.

File Photo/Reuters

Editorial

A strategic role reversal: how China's EV tech and Asean ties reshape Sino-European trade

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's visit to China notably began at the Volkswagen Group China Technology Company in Hefei. Ahead of the tour, the Chinese-German joint venture FAW-Volkswagen launched Jetta's new M6 model, marking the German automotive industry's latest attempt to penetrate China's hyper-competitive electric vehicle market.

Opinion

Investing today for future resilience | Counting Beans and Saving Green | Edmund Yeung

From record-breaking rainfall to increasingly volatile weather patterns, climate risks are becoming an everyday reality for cities and businesses alike. As Hong Kong advances the Northern Metropolis and develops smart, sustainable communities, an important question is emerging: how can the infrastructure we build today remain resilient in the face of tomorrow's uncertainties?

Vaginal itching, burning or unusual discharge: Could it be vaginitis? | Health Decoder | Dr Cheung Hoi-ching

When women experience vaginal itching, burning, unusual odor, or increased discharge, vaginitis is often one of the first conditions they may think of. However, vaginitis can have different causes, and symptoms and treatment vary depending on the type. Common types include yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis, trichomoniasis, and atrophic vaginitis. Therefore, vaginal discomfort should not be diagnosed based on symptoms alone.

Heritage meets modernity: HK Ballet's vision for the world stage | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

Hong Kong Ballet's Dunhuang: In Search of Light arrived at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre with the scale and confidence of a major cultural occasion. Its five-performance world-premiere run played to packed houses.

Innovation enables new station construction along operating railways | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung

In my article a fortnight back, I tried to explain the principles of construction for a new station in an operating railway – the Hung Shui Kiu Station on the Tuen Ma Line.