Vaginal itching, burning or unusual discharge: Could it be vaginitis? | Health Decoder | Dr Cheung Hoi-ching

When women experience vaginal itching, burning, unusual odor, or increased discharge, vaginitis is often one of the first conditions they may think of. However, vaginitis can have different causes, and symptoms and treatment vary depending on the type. Common types include yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis, trichomoniasis, and atrophic vaginitis. Therefore, vaginal discomfort should not be diagnosed based on symptoms alone.
The vagina naturally contains bacteria and yeast that help maintain a healthy microbial balance. When this balance is disrupted, vaginitis may develop. Factors such as antibiotics, hormonal changes during pregnancy, breastfeeding or menopause, vaginal douching, spermicides, and sexual activity may affect this balance.
Different types of vaginitis can cause different symptoms. Yeast infections commonly cause itching and burning around the vulva, with thick, white discharge. Bacterial vaginosis may cause increased discharge and a noticeable fishy odor. Trichomoniasis can cause yellow-gray or green discharge, unusual odor, burning, irritation, and redness. Atrophic vaginitis, which is associated with reduced hormone levels, may cause vaginal dryness, itching, burning, and pain during sexual intercourse.
Similar symptoms may have different causes. Using medication intended for a yeast infection when another condition is responsible may delay the correct diagnosis and appropriate treatment.
A doctor will assess the symptoms and may take a sample of vaginal discharge for testing to identify the underlying cause. Different types of vaginitis require different approaches to treatment.
If symptoms do not improve after treatment or keep returning, further assessment by a gynecologist is recommended.
To reduce unnecessary irritation, avoid feminine sprays, scented hygiene products, and vaginal douching. The vulva can generally be cleaned with water, as soaps and cleansing products may affect the normal microbial balance.
Vaginitis is common, but vaginal itching, unusual odor, and changes in discharge can have different causes. Identifying the underlying cause is important for appropriate management. If symptoms persist, recur, or occur for the first time, consult a gynecologist for professional assessment.
Dr Cheung Hoi-ching, Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology