logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

Vaginal itching, burning or unusual discharge: Could it be vaginitis? | Health Decoder | Dr Cheung Hoi-ching

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

When women experience vaginal itching, burning, unusual odor, or increased discharge, vaginitis is often one of the first conditions they may think of. However, vaginitis can have different causes, and symptoms and treatment vary depending on the type. Common types include yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis, trichomoniasis, and atrophic vaginitis. Therefore, vaginal discomfort should not be diagnosed based on symptoms alone.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The vagina naturally contains bacteria and yeast that help maintain a healthy microbial balance. When this balance is disrupted, vaginitis may develop. Factors such as antibiotics, hormonal changes during pregnancy, breastfeeding or menopause, vaginal douching, spermicides, and sexual activity may affect this balance.

Different types of vaginitis can cause different symptoms. Yeast infections commonly cause itching and burning around the vulva, with thick, white discharge. Bacterial vaginosis may cause increased discharge and a noticeable fishy odor. Trichomoniasis can cause yellow-gray or green discharge, unusual odor, burning, irritation, and redness. Atrophic vaginitis, which is associated with reduced hormone levels, may cause vaginal dryness, itching, burning, and pain during sexual intercourse.

Similar symptoms may have different causes. Using medication intended for a yeast infection when another condition is responsible may delay the correct diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

A doctor will assess the symptoms and may take a sample of vaginal discharge for testing to identify the underlying cause. Different types of vaginitis require different approaches to treatment.

If symptoms do not improve after treatment or keep returning, further assessment by a gynecologist is recommended.

To reduce unnecessary irritation, avoid feminine sprays, scented hygiene products, and vaginal douching. The vulva can generally be cleaned with water, as soaps and cleansing products may affect the normal microbial balance.

Vaginitis is common, but vaginal itching, unusual odor, and changes in discharge can have different causes. Identifying the underlying cause is important for appropriate management. If symptoms persist, recur, or occur for the first time, consult a gynecologist for professional assessment.

Dr Cheung Hoi-ching, Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Investing today for future resilience | Counting Beans and Saving Green | Edmund Yeung
INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
Heritage meets modernity: HK Ballet's vision for the world stage | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
2 hours ago
Innovation enables new station construction along operating railways | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
INSIGHTS
2 hours ago
Bringing the pieces together | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng
INSIGHTS
27-10-2026 00:25 HKT
The quiet fashion of screenless health bands | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
27-10-2026 00:18 HKT
Reckoning ahead as tainted Trump brand threatens GOP odds | American Lens | Michael Chugani
INSIGHTS
26-10-2026 05:07 HKT
Don’t overlook the ‘Power Premium’ supporting US Treasuries | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
26-10-2026 05:04 HKT
SDIP Innovations Hong Kong general manager Stephanie Nemec, right, presents its bone filler innovation at HKTDC’s Asia Summit on
Future of bone repair: HKTDC helps SDIP Innovations secure HK launchpad | Market Pulse | HKTDC
INSIGHTS
26-10-2026 04:58 HKT
Long live the kings (part I) | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong
INSIGHTS
23-10-2026 03:17 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
The rise of Meta Muse and Alexandr Wang | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
INSIGHTS
22-10-2026 04:29 HKT
(File Photo)
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
NEWS
26-10-2026 17:24 HKT
Engineer loses $8.5m in online romance scam involving fake Taiwanese dancer
NEWS
21 hours ago
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
26-10-2026 15:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.