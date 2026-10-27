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INSIGHTS

Investing today for future resilience | Counting Beans and Saving Green | Edmund Yeung

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
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From record-breaking rainfall to increasingly volatile weather patterns, climate risks are becoming an everyday reality for cities and businesses alike. As Hong Kong advances the Northern Metropolis and develops smart, sustainable communities, an important question is emerging: how can the infrastructure we build today remain resilient in the face of tomorrow’s uncertainties?

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Resilience is increasingly becoming a key consideration in evaluating long-term investments. The Hong Kong Government has set a clear direction through the Northern Metropolis, where Smart, Green and Resilient principles are being embedded in new development areas. This aligns closely with China’s 15th Five-Year Plan, which is expected to continue emphasizing digital transformation, climate adaptation and the development of new quality productive forces.

For a public utility, climate risk is ultimately a balance-sheet issue. Infrastructure assets are designed to serve the public for decades, so investment decisions made today must account for future operating conditions. Resilience therefore needs to be integrated into planning, investment and asset management from the outset. At Towngas, we have incorporated climate-related risks and opportunities into our enterprise risk management framework and conduct quantitative scenario analyses to assess their potential financial impacts through 2050. These assessments inform long-term planning and capital allocation, helping us direct resilience investments where they can deliver the greatest value while supporting sustainable business growth.

Resilience is built into both the planning and operation of our infrastructure. We continue to strengthen key assets and operations through ongoing maintenance, risk assessments and extreme-weather preparedness programs. By identifying location-specific climate risks early and preparing for adverse weather events in advance, we can better safeguard operational continuity and service reliability.

Technology also plays an increasingly important role in strengthening resilience across our regional operations. On the Chinese mainland, we are leveraging AI and intelligent automation to support energy infrastructure, energy storage operations and emerging energy applications, enhancing operational reliability. These efforts are underpinned by a growing digital foundation that combines advanced analytics, robust data governance and integrated operational insights to provide a more comprehensive view of our assets and operations. This enables us to identify potential risks earlier, take a more proactive approach to asset management and maintenance planning, and strengthen the safety and reliability of our services. It also helps us make more informed investment decisions focused on long-term value creation.

Climate resilience is no longer solely an environmental objective; it is also a discipline in capital allocation, risk management and long-term value creation. As the energy transition accelerates and new energy solutions continue to evolve, resilience must be embedded in every investment, asset and capability we develop. By combining technology, innovation and disciplined stewardship, we are laying the foundations for greater operational reliability, sustainable growth and enduring value for our stakeholders and the communities we serve.

Edmund Yeung is the ED & CFO of Towngas

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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