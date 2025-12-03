Worker pushing motorcycle argues with police officer in Anderson Road, video sparks debate

A video of a man pushing a motorcycle and arguing with a police officer in Anderson Road has sparked online discussion.

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The footage showed a man in what appeared to be a construction company uniform pushing a motorcycle on a cycle track and speaking face-to-face with a uniformed officer. He was heard loudly telling the officer not to touch him and questioning why the officer was standing so close. Bystanders waiting for transport witnessed the incident.

The man was heard saying "don't touch me" and "why are you standing so close" while pushing the motorcycle, then took off his helmet. The officer kept explaining, but his words could not be clearly heard in the video.

Residents of a nearby estate also discussed the incident. One resident uploaded a photo to a Facebook group showing a man sitting on a motorcycle while an officer and a traffic warden handled the situation, with the motorcycle's licence plate matching the one in the video. The resident questioned why someone would ride a motorcycle onto a cycle track during busy hours.

Another netizen claiming to have witnessed the incident said the man was initially pushing the motorcycle on the pavement and an officer asked him to move it to the cycle track before asking why he was pushing it on the pavement. The man said the motorcycle was not running and he was only pushing it, leading to an argument.

The netizen also claimed the man bumped into the officer with his body, and the officer said he would take the man and vehicle back to a police station. Police have not confirmed these claims or the final handling of the case.