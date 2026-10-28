Water supply restored in Shau Kei Wan after main damaged by roadworks, Highways Department apologises

The Water Supplies Department said around 9.30pm on Tuesday that emergency repairs to a water main in Shau Kei Wan, damaged in a road maintenance accident involving another contractor, had been completed. Water supply to users in Shau Kei Wan and parts of Sai Wan Ho began returning to normal from 9.30pm.

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The Highways Department apologised for the incident and said it would thoroughly review the works and investigate responsibility.

The WSD said because the incident involved a large and complex supply network, actual restoration times could vary depending on terrain, location, pipe conditions and floor level. Past experience showed users at the end of the network or on higher ground might need three to four hours for water to reach them. The department will continue providing temporary water points and monitoring them closely to ensure sufficient water trucks and tanks until supply is fully restored.

The WSD noted that water may appear milky or slightly cloudy in the early stages of restoration due to air bubbles, which is normal. It advised users to remove the tap filter, run the tap for a few minutes until the water clears, then reattach the filter, or let the water stand in a container until bubbles dissipate.

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The department thanked the Eastern District Office, district councillors, care teams and the Highways Department for coordinating extra staff at temporary water supply points, and thanked affected residents for their understanding.

The Highways Department said it would repair the road surface and reopen affected lanes after the water main repairs are completed. It apologised to nearby residents and businesses for the disruption, and said it immediately instructed the contractor to deploy sufficient staff and vehicles to coordinate with the WSD on repairs and help distribute water. It also expressed sympathy to an affected care home and an injured resident, and sent staff to the scene and urged the contractor to help clean up.

The Highways Department said it would comprehensively review whether the preparation and construction procedures complied with contract requirements to investigate the cause and responsibility. If violations or negligence by the contractor are found, it will follow up seriously under the contract and established mechanisms, including issuing warning letters, notices of default and deducting payments, and urging the contractor to handle compensation. It will also strengthen reviews of contractors' work processes to prevent similar incidents.