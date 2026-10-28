logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Israeli exit polls show election deadlock, no clear path to power

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara prepare to vote at a polling station in Jerusalem. Reuters
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara prepare to vote at a polling station in Jerusalem. Reuters

Israel's election appeared deadlocked on Tuesday with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor rival Gadi Eisenkot showing a clear path to power, exit polls showed, after record turnout in a wartime vote that raised the prospect of prolonged coalition bargaining or another election.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The stalemate could work in Netanyahu's favour, allowing the prime minister to remain in power in a caretaker capacity while parties try to forge a governing coalition.

Final results could take days, and Israel's fragmented political system leaves smaller parties potential kingmakers. No single party has ever won 61 seats outright in the 120-seat Knesset, making coalitions the norm.

The vote drew record turnout as Israelis passed wartime judgment on Netanyahu in the first election since the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023, and the ensuing wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

Current opposition head Yair Lapid said in a statement: “Don’t let anyone confuse you: the Netanyahu bloc has suffered a crushing defeat. This is a total collapse and the public has told them to go home.”

EISENKOT-LED BLOC HAS MOST SEATS BUT NO MAJORITY

The major networks showed the Eisenkot-led bloc winning between 52 and 53 seats, and the Netanyahu-led bloc winning around 50 seats. The remaining 17 to 18 seats were allocated to unaligned Arab parties in the exit polls.

Some Israeli media outlets, including pro-Netanyahu Channel 14, projected far stronger showing for Netanyahu and his parties, saying they would collectively win 60 seats.

Long lines had formed outside polling stations as voters turned out in record numbers, grappling with the trauma of Israel's deadliest day and the wars that followed.

The policies of Netanyahu's right-wing coalition have been divisive at home and deepened Israel's international isolation, but he has portrayed himself as the leader with the mettle to face down Israel's foes.

The headquarters of the Joint List, an alliance of several Arab parties, burst into whistles and applause as results were announced as polls closed in what was a historic night for participation for Palestinian citizens of Israel participation in the elections

Netanyahu, 77, has served as prime minister for nearly 19 of the past 30 years and has repeatedly survived political crises. His opponents have managed to wrest the premiership from him only once since 2009, after four inconclusive elections in two years. Eighteen months later, he was back.

He entered the election facing longstanding corruption charges, which he denies, and criticism over intelligence failures that allowed Hamas-led militants to kill 1,200 people and take 251 hostages.

Eisenkot, 66, a hawkish former military chief who lost a son and two nephews in the Gaza war, emerged as Netanyahu's strongest challenger, stressing his security credentials while positioning himself as a centrist domestically.

He entered politics only four years ago and joined Netanyahu's war cabinet after the Hamas attack, but quit eight months later, criticising the prime minister's leadership.

For many Netanyahu opponents, the election turned on accountability for the security failures of October 7. Opposition groups have promised a national inquiry, which Netanyahu has resisted.

Netanyahu's nationalist brand of politics is deeply entrenched, and Israel's fragmented system makes it difficult for an array of opponents to force out his coalition of right-wing, far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.

Netanyahu had urged supporters to come out to vote to balance high turnout among his opponents on the left and Arab Israelis. "You all need to stream to the polls," he said. "This is a fateful moment."

"I think these elections are the most important of all the ones I’ve known," said Ruth Epstein, an 81-year-old longtime left-wing voter in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv, who voted for the opposition Democrats.

Netanyahu campaigned on an endorsement from US President Donald Trump, his ally in the war against Iran, who has said they should "finish the job".

Reuters

Israel's electionNetanyahu

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, reacts as he tours the Mahane Yehuda market, ahead of Israel's national election, in Jerusalem, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs/File Photo
Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes
WORLD
19 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Netanyahu touts Trump endorsement on eve of vote, suggests they may restart war on Iran
WORLD
23 hours ago
Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP Mansour Abbas, head of Israel's conservative Islamic Raam party, takes a selfie with a supporter in Nazareth, in northern Israel, on October 21, 2026.
To bring down Netanyahu, Arab-Israeli parties ready for opposition alliance
WORLD
24-10-2026 16:20 HKT
Billboards featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud party (left) and former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party (right), at the entrance to Kiryat Malachi, Israel, October 20, 2026. The writing on Netanyahu's billboard reads "right or Palestine". The writing on Eisenkot's billboard reads "for the IDF! This time, Eisenkot". REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo
Eisenkot offers hawkish alternative to Netanyahu for Israeli PM
WORLD
23-10-2026 16:12 HKT
Photo by ILIA YEFIMOVICH / AFP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands amid security personnel as he meets with voters at a mall in Ramle on October 19, 2026.
On Israeli election eve, settler violence becomes Netanyahu liability
WORLD
20-10-2026 16:10 HKT
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth looks on during a meeting with Britain's Defence Minister Wes Streeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, US, October 15, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Hegseth discusses Iran with Netanyahu in unannounced visit to Israel, officials say
WORLD
20-10-2026 10:38 HKT
Photo by ILIA YEFIMOVICH / AFP This photograph shows campaign banners of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party hanging on a security gate at the settlement of Bet Aria in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on October 13, 2026.
Before Israel election, a new Netanyahu-Obama clash
WORLD
17-10-2026 17:17 HKT
Photo by ALEXI J. ROSENFELD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 24, 2026 in New York City.
War-weary northern Israelis rethink loyalty to Netanyahu before election
WORLD
06-10-2026 12:18 HKT
A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israel's Netanyahu Co-pilot of flydubai plane underwent radical Islamist indoctrination
WORLD
02-10-2026 11:17 HKT
Indian pilot Smit Machchhar. Photo: Reuters
Netanyahu and Modi hail Indian flydubai pilot as hero
WORLD
02-10-2026 06:37 HKT
(File Photo)
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
NEWS
26-10-2026 17:24 HKT
Engineer loses $8.5m in online romance scam involving fake Taiwanese dancer
NEWS
27-10-2026 05:47 HKT
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
26-10-2026 15:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.