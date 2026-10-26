HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations

HK Express has launched a 13th-anniversary promotion offering fares from HK$13 per sector to 36 destinations across Asia, including cities in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia and mainland China.

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The carrier’s “13th Anniversary Ultra Offer” opened at 10am on Monday and runs until 11.45pm on Friday, October 30. Travel dates span January 3, 2027 to March 27, 2028, although availability varies by destination.

The lowest Economy fare of HK$13 includes one personal item and one piece of cabin baggage. The promotional fare is available only when making an initial booking for a round trip departing Hong Kong, including open-jaw or multi-city itineraries, and cannot be booked as a standalone one-way ticket.

Taxes and surcharges are not included, and promotional seats are limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Destinations with Economy fares starting from HK$13 include Beijing Daxing, Changzhou, Ningbo, Sanya, Wuxi, Yiwu, Hefei, Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung, Da Nang, Hanoi and Phu Quoc.

Fares to Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Kota Kinabalu, Kuala Lumpur Subang, Penang, Clark and Manila start from HK$63 per sector.

Flights to destinations in Japan and South Korea, including Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, Okinawa, Hiroshima, Ishigaki, Komatsu, Sendai, Takamatsu, Seoul, Busan, Jeju and Daegu, start from HK$113. Ishigaki is offered as a seasonal route from March 28 to October 30, 2027.

Bookings can be made through HK Express’ designated promotion page or its WeChat mini program. For details, click here.

HK Express chief executive Jeanette Mao Jieqiong said the airline would continue expanding its operations while offering competitive fares and improving safety and service standards.

The carrier was named the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline for 2026 by AirlineRatings and was also ranked the World’s Safest Low-Cost Airline for the second consecutive year.

HK Express, a member of the Cathay Group, has continued expanding its Asian network and moved its operations to Hong Kong International Airport’s Terminal 2 in June.

