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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Iran army says oil tanker on fire after hitting mines in Hormuz

WORLD
21 mins ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

The Iranian army on Tuesday said an oil tanker hit mines and caught fire while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz via a route not authorised by Tehran.

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"A few hours ago, an oil tanker in breach of regulations, having switched off its tracking systems and attempted to cross a prohibited and dangerous area east of the Strait of Hormuz, struck naval mines, causing damage and a fire," the army said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.

Iran claims control over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy conduit, and has targeted vessels that attempt to cross without its authorisation since the outbreak of the Middle East war on February 28.

The Iranian military has reported on multiple occasions that tankers struck naval mines while attempting to transit areas Tehran considers off-limits.

AFP

Iran WarStrait of Hormuz

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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