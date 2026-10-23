Iran army says oil tanker on fire after hitting mines in Hormuz

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Iran's Guards threaten to hit US bases in retaliation for Hormuz escorts
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US considers hitting Iran with 'Mother of All Bombs': CNN
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Trump says US will not attack Iran before midterm elections in November
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Iranian UN delegation duo 'kicked out' of US: State Dept
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Oil gains 2 percent as US-Iran peace talks in stalemate
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Trump warns in UN speech he could 'annihilate' Iran without peace deal
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Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
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