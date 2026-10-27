logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
EDITORIAL

A strategic role reversal: how China’s EV tech and Asean ties reshape Sino-European trade

EDITORIAL
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s visit to China notably began at the Volkswagen Group China Technology Company in Hefei. Ahead of the tour, the Chinese-German joint venture FAW-Volkswagen launched Jetta’s new M6 model, marking the German automotive industry’s latest attempt to penetrate China’s hyper-competitive electric vehicle market.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Equipped with Chinese lithium batteries, intelligent driving chips, and AI services, the M6 embodies a fundamental paradigm shift. The outdated model of “German technology, assembled in China” has squarely been replaced by “Chinese digital architecture built around legacy German mechanical engineering.”

As China leaps from exporting lower-level consumer goods to advanced manufacturing, it inevitably threatens Germany’s once-dominant automotive industry. This evolution has triggered a chronic wrestling match between China and the European Union over ballooning trade imbalances.

Consequently, Brussels has proposed a series of trade barriers. Beyond punitive tariffs on Chinese hybrid and electric vehicles, the EU is set to impose a 2 euro (HK$17.5) processing fee on foreign e-commerce parcels starting November 1. Furthermore, early 2027 will see new trade defense measures targeting Chinese chemicals, furniture, and machinery.

Navigating the de-risking era

Yet, Steinmeier’s visit underscores that in the renewable energy sector, the two economies remain highly complementary. Europe urgently needs affordable Chinese green tech to alleviate inflation exacerbated by global oil shocks from the US-initiated conflict with Iran, while China requires the vast European consumer market to absorb its industrial output.

Tellingly, at the exact same time, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is visiting Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. This highest-level “synchronized diplomacy” executes Berlin’s “de-risking” policy: maintaining economic ties with Beijing while strengthening Indo-Pacific alliances. Encouragingly, it demonstrates Germany’s determination to maintain strategic autonomy, refusing a Washington-led “hard decoupling” as the transatlantic rift under Donald Trump widens.

In Singapore, Chancellor Merz is pushing for deeper collaboration on open market access within Asean. Paradoxically, this provides a vital lifeline for China’s global supply chain restructuring. As Chinese firms aggressively offshore manufacturing to Southeast Asia under the “China Plus One” strategy, an open EU-Asean trade corridor allows them to supply intermediate goods to Asean factories.

These factories then export finished products to Europe, bypassing direct EU-China tariffs. Ultimately, a robust economic circulation between China, Asean, and the EU helps Beijing navigate this new era of global protectionism.

Echoes of historic cooperation

As two of the world’s largest economic blocs, China and the EU cannot afford a complete decoupling. Trade imbalances must be addressed, but they should not choke off vital economic cooperation.

This sentiment was echoed during Steinmeier’s specially arranged visit to the former Hefei residence of Li Hongzhang. As a pioneer of late-Qing China’s push for an industrial revolution, Li – often dubbed the “Bismarck of the East” – visited Germany in 1896 to meet Otto von Bismarck and learn from German industrial advancement.

Today, 130 years later, at the dawn of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the tables have turned. Germany now urgently needs Chinese digital infrastructure and battery prowess to achieve its own industrial restructuring. History repeatedly demonstrates that China and Germany have far more to gain from cooperation than conflict.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Rethinking the playbook: summit must cement Hong Kong’s tech-driven financial future
EDITORIAL
27-10-2026 00:30 HKT
Pioneering the global green transition: Hong Kong’s dual role as innovator and financier
EDITORIAL
26-10-2026 05:22 HKT
OASES’ latest partner signing marks a strategic leap, but even greater synergy awaits
EDITORIAL
23-10-2026 03:31 HKT
The crisis of youth disenfranchisement: a global threat to political stability
EDITORIAL
22-10-2026 04:37 HKT
Beyond the boardroom: showcasing Hong Kong’s unique charm to the world
EDITORIAL
21-10-2026 05:30 HKT
Averting the European crisis: APEC’s strategic blueprint for regional resilience in Hong Kong
EDITORIAL
20-10-2026 04:50 HKT
Elevating the paradigm to boost HK’s economy: from tourism volume to sustainable value
EDITORIAL
16-10-2026 04:57 HKT
Hong Kong’s Apec opportunity: showcasing the city’s resilience and regional synergy
EDITORIAL
15-10-2026 04:24 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabia’s strategic dilemma: regional conflicts, Vision 2030 and pivot to the East
EDITORIAL
14-10-2026 05:08 HKT
Mending the broken rung: why AI and junior jobs are a global test of our values
EDITORIAL
13-10-2026 05:22 HKT
(File Photo)
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
NEWS
26-10-2026 17:24 HKT
Engineer loses $8.5m in online romance scam involving fake Taiwanese dancer
NEWS
21 hours ago
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
26-10-2026 15:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.