logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Rat infestation spotted in Hung Hom back alley next to restaurant

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A back alley next to a shopping mall in Hung Hom's Baker Circle has been filmed with a large number of rats, with the rodents seen just a window away from a chain restaurant where diners were eating.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A netizen uploaded footage on Monday showing the alley next to a chain restaurant at 1 Whampoa Street, with more than a dozen rats moving across the ground, some near drains and others around clutter. The restaurant next door was brightly lit with diners inside, some with their backs to the alley, apparently unaware.

The alley is next to a construction site with hoarding, and a trolley and two blue plastic buckets were placed there. It was unclear whether the buckets contained food scraps or why the rats had gathered.

Another netizen posted footage filmed from inside the restaurant, saying they saw rats in the alley while dining and worried they might enter the restaurant.

+1

District councillor Lam Tak-shing inspected the site on Tuesday with the FEHD, mall management and property management representatives, asking the mall operator to step up patrols of passages, back alleys, refuse rooms and drains, conduct regular rodent control and manage waste properly.

Lam said residents had reported rats in the alley next to the Baker Circle restaurant, a long-established eatery with heavy foot traffic serving residents, office workers and takeaway customers. He said the rat problem posed a major hidden risk to public health, food safety and the district's hygiene image.

After verifying the situation on site, he proposed a series of improvements, including requiring the mall operator to implement floor-level patrol duties and clearly identify public passages, back alleys, refuse rooms and drains as rodent black spots. He also asked the FEHD to conduct a comprehensive hygiene inspection of all restaurants in Baker Circle and clean up hygiene black spots in the district.

rat infestation Hung Hom FEHD

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
FEHD catches nearly 60 rats near Tai Loong Street after rodent burrows found
NEWS
27-10-2026 03:17 HKT
Driver arrested after police find over 20 packets of suspected cocaine in car in Hung Hom
NEWS
19-10-2026 05:57 HKT
logo
(Video) Man caught on video dropping cigarette butt and fleeing FEHD officers in Tuen Mun
NEWS
19-10-2026 00:56 HKT
Rodent spotted at Festival Walk gym; FEHD issues pest elimination notice to mall
NEWS
30-09-2026 02:09 HKT
FEHD files charges against Kwai Chung eatery after rat found in takeaway noodle dish
NEWS
08-09-2026 06:15 HKT
Driver arrested for drink-driving after car flips on Princess Margaret Road
NEWS
27-08-2026 03:30 HKT
FEHD demands report after power failure at Global Funeral Parlour leaves services limited
NEWS
12-08-2026 01:32 HKT
Man City stars Foden, teammates draw crowds to Hung Hom harbourfront kit launch
NEWS
31-07-2026 01:35 HKT
FEHD issues enforcement orders after rat infestation spotted at Hung Hom ParknShop
NEWS
28-07-2026 00:52 HKT
logo
(Video) Man pushes FEHD officer after being stopped for spitting in Sham Shui Po
NEWS
09-04-2026 04:53 HKT
(File Photo)
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
NEWS
26-10-2026 17:24 HKT
Engineer loses $8.5m in online romance scam involving fake Taiwanese dancer
NEWS
22 hours ago
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
26-10-2026 15:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.