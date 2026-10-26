Food delivery rider injured in collision with car in Yuen Long

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Fairview Park house in Yuen Long burgled, $349,000 in valuables stolen
26-10-2026 06:53 HKT
Dump truck collides with lorry on Yuen Long Highway, leaving one injured
21-10-2026 10:43 HKT
Three-vehicle crash disrupts traffic in Aberdeen Tunnel
21-10-2026 10:27 HKT
Truck overturns after hitting crash barrier in San Po Kong, driver injured
21-10-2026 07:59 HKT
Taxi driver suspected of fainting at wheel in Lok Fu
19-10-2026 02:43 HKT
3-vehicle crash on North Lantau Highway caught on dashcam
16-10-2026 04:46 HKT
4 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Kwun Tong Bypass, all lanes closed
16-10-2026 00:46 HKT
Car crashes into road works vehicle in Yau Ma Tei, driver injured
14-10-2026 06:24 HKT
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
26-10-2026 17:24 HKT