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NEWS

Food delivery rider injured in collision with car in Yuen Long

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Photo: FB
Photo: FB

A food delivery rider was injured after his motorcycle collided with a private car in Yuen Long on Tuesday night.

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The accident occurred around 10pm when a private car travelling along Ma Tin Road turned right into Kau Yuk Road and collided with a motorcycle at the junction. The non-Chinese male rider was thrown from his motorcycle and fell onto the road, suffering abrasions to his hands and legs. He was taken to Pok Oi Hospital conscious.

Photo: FB
Photo: FB

Photos circulating online showed the motorcycle carrying a foodpanda insulated bag, which had opened in the accident, with a delivery order scattered on the road. Several passers-by went to check on the rider's injuries and apparently called police. The private car was left across the road.

A witness said the rider was delivering food at the time. According to Google Street View, there is a give-way line where Ma Tin Road turns right into Kau Yuk Road, and the witness suspected someone failed to stop at the line, causing the accident. The cause and liability are still under investigation.

traffic accident Yuen Long food delivery rider

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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