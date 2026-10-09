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NEWS

Night Recap - October 9, 2026

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1 hour ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Joint ceremony and rigorous testing pave way for new Huanggang Port opening

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Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung announced that Hong Kong and Shenzhen authorities will hold an opening ceremony on Sunday morning at the Shenzhen side of the border control point ahead of the new Huanggang Port’s official launch at 6:30am on Monday.

Chris Sun pledges strict review of welfare payments in Tuen Mun child neglect case

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han announced that authorities are scrutinizing the welfare payments of a family under investigation for suspected child neglect in Tuen Mun, warning that any fraudulent claims will be referred to law enforcement for criminal prosecution.

Former university student sentenced to over seven years for sexual offences at orientation camps

A 31-year-old former Education University of Hong Kong student and part-time Leisure and Cultural Services Department lifeguard was sentenced to seven years and one week in prison at the High Court following his conviction for multiple sexual offences against five women, including rape, indecent assault, and voyeurism.The defendant, identified by the initials Y.L.H., was found guilty by a jury of three counts of indecent assault, one count of rape, and one count of voyeurism.

Former lawmakers appeal convictions and sentences in subversion case

Two prominent members of the now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China have launched legal appeals after being convicted and sentenced to prison under the national security law for inciting subversion of state power.​

Man claims Admiralty MTR bomb threat in online game was emotional nonsense

A 31-year-old former hospital patient care assistant went on trial at Eastern Magistrates' Courts after allegedly sending messages in the popular online game League of Legends threatening to bomb Admiralty MTR Station on the first day of the Lunar New Year.

Business Today

SpaceX takes aim at US wireless carriers with spectrum acquisition

SpaceX struck a deal on Thursday to acquire a nationwide low-band spectrum portfolio, moving Elon Musk's satellite venture closer to mounting a direct, orbital challenge to legacy wireless giants across the United States.

American Express fined US$350 million for insufficient anti-money laundering program

US bank regulators fined American Express US$350 million after they determined the lender's programs to identify potential money laundering were insufficient and the company potentially missed billions of dollars in suspicious activity.

Global watchdog urges authorities to close gaps in emergency funding for failing banks

The Financial Stability Board, the global body that monitors risks to the financial system, urged authorities on Friday to strengthen emergency funding arrangements for failing banks after finding major gaps in countries' ability to provide liquidity during a crisis.

India gold demand slows as prices rebound; China emerges from holiday lull

Gold demand in India was sluggish this week as prices rebounded, while trading in top consumer China was subdued during the holiday-truncated trading period.

Nvidia-backed Firmus scraps US$5 billion Australia IPO amid growing AI scrutiny

Australia's Firmus, a data centre operator backed by Nvidia shelved its US$5 billion IPO on Friday, adding to growing investor scrutiny of the AI sector's valuations and sustainability of massive investments to build infrastructure.

World/China

Okinawa resolution calls for revision of US forces pact after murder

Lawmakers in Okinawa adopted a resolution on Friday calling for revisions to a pact seen as giving the United States military preferential treatment in Japan, following a murder allegedly committed by an American Marine.

US activists deploy poll volunteers over Trump intimidation fears

US civil rights and pro-democracy groups have begun sending out trained volunteers to counter the possible deployment of armed federal agents to polling locations ahead of next month's midterm elections.

Ukraine takes Russia fight to 'scorching sands' of Sahel

Ukraine has vowed to counter Russia wherever it can, even "in the scorching sands" of the Sahelian desert, as evidence mounts that Kyiv is backing Tuareg separatists battling Mali's army and its Russian allies.

Navi Pillay, South African rights champion, wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to South Africa's Navi Pillay, the judge who headed the Rwanda genocide tribunal and who last year presided over a UN commission which accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Ethiopia accuses Eritrea of 'blatant act of aggression': letter to UN

Ethiopia accused neighbouring Eritrea, which deployed troops to Ethiopia's northern Tigray region in recent days, of "blatant aggression", according to a letter from Ethiopian authorities to UN Security Council members seen by AFP Friday.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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