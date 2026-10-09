Ethiopia accuses Eritrea of 'blatant act of aggression': letter to UN

Ethiopia accused neighbouring Eritrea, which deployed troops to Ethiopia's northern Tigray region in recent days, of "blatant aggression", according to a letter from Ethiopian authorities to UN Security Council members seen by AFP Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Eritrea's conduct is "a blatant act of aggression that engages Ethiopia's inherent right to self-defence", Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos wrote in the letter, which was also sent to the French embassy in Addis Ababa.

AFP