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WORLD

Ethiopia accuses Eritrea of 'blatant act of aggression': letter to UN

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Lomo, 6, lies on a hospital bed next to family members at Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekelle on October 6, 2026 after suffering injuries that led to the amputation her leg, following heavy artillery shelling in Garjalle village.
Lomo, 6, lies on a hospital bed next to family members at Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekelle on October 6, 2026 after suffering injuries that led to the amputation her leg, following heavy artillery shelling in Garjalle village.

Ethiopia accused neighbouring Eritrea, which deployed troops to Ethiopia's northern Tigray region in recent days, of "blatant aggression", according to a letter from Ethiopian authorities to UN Security Council members seen by AFP Friday.

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Eritrea's conduct is "a blatant act of aggression that engages Ethiopia's inherent right to self-defence", Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos wrote in the letter, which was also sent to the French embassy in Addis Ababa.

AFP

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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