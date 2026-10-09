Former university student sentenced to over seven years for sexual offences at orientation camps

A 31-year-old former Education University of Hong Kong student and part-time Leisure and Cultural Services Department lifeguard was sentenced to seven years and one week in prison at the High Court following his conviction for multiple sexual offences against five women, including rape, indecent assault, and voyeurism.

The defendant, identified by the initials Y.L.H., was found guilty by a jury of three counts of indecent assault, one count of rape, and one count of voyeurism.

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High Court Judge Justice Esther Toh Lye-ping noted during sentencing that the defendant did not use physical force or threats during the commission of the offences, finding no aggravating factors to warrant an increased baseline sentence.

During police interviews conducted prior to the trial, the defendant admitted to enjoying the sexual act during the rape incident while denying the indecent assault charges, claiming that his past partners were attractive and that he had no need to assault women he described as ordinary.

The court heard details regarding five separate incidents occurring between January and August 2023 across various locations in the territory.

The first incident occurred on January 13, 2023, at Kowloon Peak in Wong Tai Sin, where the defendant sexually assaulted Victim A inside a vehicle and demanded physical acts.

On July 23, 2023, during a joint-school orientation camp at the Po Leung Kuk Jockey Club Tai Tong Holiday Camp in Yuen Long, the defendant forced Victim B to touch his genitals before raping her despite her physical resistance.

On August 23, 2023, the defendant indecently assaulted Victim C inside a private car parked on a roadside in the New Territories by touching her thighs and rubbing against her.

Between August 27 and August 28, 2023, during an Education University orientation camp at the YWCA Sydney Leong Holiday Lodge, the defendant assaulted Victim D by grabbing her shoulders and rubbing her thighs.

On the following day, he entered a bathroom with a faulty door lock, pulled back the shower curtain, and observed Victim E unclothed before leaving the room.

