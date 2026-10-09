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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index jumps through 24,000 points in early trading on Friday

FINANCE
2 hours ago
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Sing Tao
Sing Tao

The Hang Seng Index climbed above 24,000 points in the early morning trading session on Friday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index jumped by 242 points, or 1 percent to 24,028 points. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 1.3 percent to around 4,127 points.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.16 percent, set for an over 1 percent drop for the week. Markets in South Korea and Taiwan were closed for a holiday. Japan's Nikkei fell more than 1 percent.

Brent crude futures were at US$103.70 per barrel in Asian hours after surging more than 4 percent in the previous session on concerns over the war in the Middle East that has fanned inflation worries and led to higher rates across the globe.

Staff reporter and Reuters


 

stocksHSIHang Seng IndexsharesHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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