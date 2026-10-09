Kai Tak Sports Park hosts inaugural football tour for 200 local residents

Kai Tak Sports Park welcomed nearly 200 community members on National Day for its inaugural football-themed guided tour, offering local families and schoolchildren an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into Hong Kong’s flagship sporting venue.

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Designed to promote sports culture and foster community pride, the initiative transformed everyday residents into professional athletes for an afternoon of immersive discovery.

The event brought together families residing in Kai Tak Light Public Housing alongside students, parents, and teachers from Baptist Rainbow Primary School and SKH Holy Carpenter Primary School. Led by representatives from the sports park, Hong Kong Children’s Foundation vice chairman Cheung King-fan, and Kowloon City District Council members, the group explored core stadium facilities that are normally restricted to players and match officials.

Walking in the footsteps of professional players

Participants experienced a typical match-day routine firsthand, tracing the path taken by elite athletes from preparation to kickoff.

The tour began in the home team dressing room before moving through the players’ tunnel, past the team dugouts, and directly toward the pitch.

Emerging from the tunnel into the expansive bowl of the 50,000-seat main stadium left a powerful impression on the young visitors.

Many children envisioned themselves one day wearing the Hong Kong representative team jersey and competing before roaring home crowds, turning an educational tour into an inspirational milestone for budding sporting aspirations.

Stepping onto the pitch and facing the media

The visit featured hands-on sports activities, with participants stepping onto the venue's world-class turf to take part in dribbling challenges and skill tasks guided by certified coaches.

The interactive drills offered children the rare excitement of playing on the city’s premier football field.

Beyond the pitch, attendees entered the main press conference auditorium, where they role-played as head coaches and star players fielding questions under media spotlights.

The simulation allowed families to appreciate the operational and media dimensions that surround professional sports leagues.

Throughout the day, organizers led interactive sessions covering football history, fan traditions, historic sporting moments, and spectator etiquette.

The discussions emphasized the symbolic importance of Hong Kong’s home ground and highlighted the vital contribution of supporters, often celebrated as the twelfth player on the field.

The activities also promoted core sporting values including teamwork, mutual respect, discipline, resilience, and civic responsibility.

Building a vibrant community sports landmark

Kai Tak Sports Park emphasized that the development serves not only as a world-class arena for mega international tournaments, but also as an inclusive community platform dedicated to engaging neighboring districts and nurturing future generations.

Looking forward, the park management plans to expand its community outreach by launching additional themed tours covering various sports disciplines.

These ongoing programs aim to provide the public with fresh perspectives on stadium operations, deepen local sports literacy, and encourage wider public participation as Hong Kong enters a new era of sports development.