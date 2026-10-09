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NEWS

The Mills to host surreal ecological Halloween journey featuring rare creatures

NEWS
4 hours ago

by

Prashan Limbu

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The Mills, a landmark revitalization project by Nan Fung Group in Tsuen Wan, is set to redefine traditional Halloween celebrations this autumn with a unique ecological adventure. 

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From October 10 to November 1, 2026, the landmark venue will collaborate with the Hong Kong Insect Education Centre to present a themed event highlighting rare and fascinating creatures.

The centerpiece of the celebration is a free public exhibition designed to introduce visitors to an array of unusual arthropods, reptiles, and miniature mammals.

African pygmy mouse
blue-tongued skink
White's tree frog
cave gecko
giant prickly stick insect
+3
emperor scorpion
goliath birdeater
question-mark cockroach

Rare species make their local public debut

The exhibition will feature several rare species making their inaugural public appearances in Hong Kong. 

Among the highlights is the African pygmy mouse, one of the smallest rodents in the world, which weighs only five grams and acts as a tiny engineer by collecting morning dew on stacked stones. 

Visitors can also observe the distinctive White's tree frog, known for its gentle nature and trademark facial expression, alongside the cave gecko with its striking ruby-red eyes and the blue-tongued skink, which displays a bright blue tongue when startled. 

The display also includes the emperor scorpion, which glows a vibrant blue-green under ultraviolet light, and the goliath birdeater, recognized as the largest spider in the world. 

Additionally, the giant prickly stick insect and the question-mark cockroach will showcase their unique natural camouflage and markings. 

To enrich the educational experience, guided tours led by experts will be held during weekends and public holidays to share intriguing scientific facts about these species.

Interactive play and hands-on workshops for families

In addition to the educational displays, a dedicated interactive playground will invite families to engage in themed activities. 

Visitors can participate in precision games such as a caterpillar ring toss and a simulated feeding game, or join creative clay workshops to craft their own imaginative creatures. 

For those seeking a closer connection to nature, two specialized workshops will be conducted by professional instructors. 

The tactile adventure workshop offers participants the opportunity to interact with hidden species not featured in the main exhibition, including various beetles, colorful chameleons, and gentle snakes. 

Meanwhile, a young animal keeper experience will allow children to learn basic care, observe eating habits, and feed the animals directly, fostering empathy and responsibility.

Festive dress-up pageants and seasonal treats

The festivities will culminate in a series of community events designed for all ages. 

A creative catwalk competition will take place over the final weekend of October, inviting children and family pets to showcase imaginative, eco-friendly costumes on a special runway. 

Younger children can also join an immersive, English-language fairytale dress-up party featuring beloved characters and interactive music. 

To complete the festive atmosphere, professional face painters, customized slime workshops, and traditional trick-or-treat sweet distributions will be available. 

For dining, a special collaborative food market will serve a variety of innovative, dark-themed sweet and savory local delicacies, including dishes made with black truffles, squid ink, and dark chocolate, providing a comprehensive and memorable holiday experience.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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