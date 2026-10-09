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NEWS

HKHS warns of scam site impersonating Fanling project with fake AI receptionist

NEWS
2 hours ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The Hong Kong Housing Society (HKHS) has issued an urgent warning to the public after discovering a fraudulent website falsely claiming to represent the organization. 

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The deceptive platform specifically poses as an artificial intelligence receptionist associated with the society’s dedicated housing project on Pak Wo Road in Fanling, attempting to lure internet users into interactive chats with an unauthorized virtual customer service agent.

Housing authorities cautioned that cybercriminals are attempting to exploit the organization's public profile to engage unsuspecting visitors in conversation and harvest sensitive information.

Deceptive chatbot targeting housing project inquiries

According to the Housing Society, the perpetrators established a fraudulent domain designed to imitate official communications regarding its Pak Wo Road development in Fanling. 

The site incorporates an automated chatbot interface disguised as a legitimate customer service tool, attempting to prompt visitors into entering into direct dialogue with the bogus artificial intelligence assistant.

Official clarification and police referral

The Housing Society clarified that the fraudulent domain has no affiliation or relationship whatsoever with the organization or any of its subordinate businesses, housing projects, or community services.

To safeguard the public and disrupt the illegal operation, the society has formally reported the incident to the Hong Kong Police Force for criminal investigation.

Public urged to protect personal information

The Housing Society strongly appealed to members of the public to exercise high vigilance and refrain from visiting or logging into the suspicious web address.

Residents were explicitly reminded never to disclose personal data, bank account information, or passwords on unverified digital platforms.

Anyone with doubts regarding the authenticity of communications or online platforms is advised to verify information through the official Housing Society website or contact the organization directly via its general inquiry hotline at 2882 1717. 

The society also urged individuals who suspect they may have fallen victim to fraud or shared sensitive details with the fraudulent platform to report the matter to the police immediately.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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