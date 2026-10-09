logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

SpaceX takes aim at US wireless carriers with spectrum acquisition

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS

SpaceX struck a deal on Thursday to acquire a nationwide low-band spectrum portfolio, moving Elon Musk's satellite venture closer to mounting a direct, orbital challenge to legacy wireless giants across the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Elon Musk-led space company will pay about US$8 billion in cash for the assets to the seller, private-equity firm Grain Management, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. SpaceX and Grain did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

SpaceX's Starlink Mobile satellite-to-cellular service has existing global 2 GHz mid-band spectrum for high-bandwidth capacity. The new spectrum will enable its signal to pass through obstacles. 

Low-band frequencies can travel long distances and penetrate dense structures such as walls and tree cover, addressing a major technical hurdle previously faced by satellite-based mobile networks.

By pairing nationwide low-band airwaves with high-frequency space capacity, SpaceX is positioning Starlink Mobile to bypass conventional cell towers entirely and challenge the wireless oligopoly on both broad coverage and in-building reliability.

The deal raises the stakes for legacy carriers, transforming satellite direct-to-device connectivity from a supplementary safety feature for remote dead zones into a full-scale commercial rival capable of unseating terrestrial cellular networks.

Shares of T-Mobile US Verizon and AT&T fell around 6 percent in extended trading. The three carriers formed a satellite-focused joint venture in May that some analysts believe is intended to respond to the threat from SpaceX.

"The incumbent wireless carriers have been vocal in expressing skepticism that SpaceX's network will be able to match the quality of their networks," William Blair analysts said.

"We expect SpaceX to offer a very compelling Starlink broadband and Starlink Mobile bundle. The company may also include Grok in the package," referring to the AI chatbot developed by Musk's xAI.

The transaction, which involves acquiring 100 percent of Grain Management's nationwide 800 MHz spectrum portfolio, remains subject to Federal Communications Commission approval. Grain acquired the airwaves from T-Mobile earlier this year.

"We are going to see more investment, more opportunities for a range of providers, and America leading the world in next-gen technologies — to the benefit of consumers all across the country," FCC Chair Brendan Carr said in response to the deal between SpaceX and Grain.

Grain CEO David Grain said the deal has "the potential to change where and how Americans connect."

Most existing mobile handsets support the 800 MHz frequency band, eliminating the need for consumers to purchase proprietary satellite phones.

Verizon spokesman Rich Young noted there were still hurdles after SpaceX's spectrum purchase. "This company can have tons of spectrum available, but if they do not have the network to use it, it doesn't matter. It's just empty airwaves," Young said.

The FCC also approved Starlink Mobile's Gen2 constellation application this week, authorizing SpaceX to launch 15,000 satellites that are optimized for 2 GHz spectrum globally.

The new orbital fleet will operate in very low Earth orbit, delivering expanded bandwidth and low-latency connections to standard handsets.

Reuters


 

SpaceXwirelesscarriersspectrum

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo/Reuters
SpaceX seeks US$40 billion financing led by Apollo to buy Nvidia chips, FT reports
FINANCE
07-10-2026 10:30 HKT
Founder, CEO, Chairman and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, Elon Musk, speaks via videolink on the day of SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, U.S., June 12, 2026. REUTERS
Elon Musk regains trillionaire status on SpaceX, Tesla rally
FINANCE
06-10-2026 11:15 HKT
Photo: Reuters
SpaceX launches 13th long-duration astronaut crew to International Space Station
WORLD
02-10-2026 05:00 HKT
The SpaceX Starship and Super Heavy v3 Booster lift off on its 14th test flight from the SpaceX launch complex in Starbase, Texas, U.S., September 28, 2026.REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo
SpaceX's Starship engine failure could impact NASA's moon mission objectives
WORLD
29-09-2026 17:19 HKT
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his wife Lori Huang and Tim Cook, chairman of the board of directors of Apple, attend a state dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Trump-Xi state dinner guest list includes SpaceX’s Musk, Nvidia’s Huang and LVMH’s Arnault
WORLD
25-09-2026 10:27 HKT
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the USSF-36 mission successfully launches from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, U.S., August 21, 2025. U.S. Space Force/Gwendolyn Kurzen/Handout via REUTERS
Space investment more than doubled to US$23 billion in year to June, report says
FINANCE
23-09-2026 22:16 HKT
Visitors gather at the landmark Merlion Park on the Marina Bay waterfront in Singapore on March 14, 2025. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
Singapore's link to US stocks is struggling to attract traders
FINANCE
23-09-2026 16:50 HKT
SpaceX to take up 2.82pc of Nasdaq 100 index weight after quarterly rebalance
FINANCE
20-09-2026 15:45 HKT
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS
US official says upcoming spectrum auctions could generate more than US$100 billion
FINANCE
17-09-2026 11:27 HKT
Tesla's new Roadster is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California, U.S., November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage
Tesla to unveil long-delayed Roadster on Oct. 1, Musk says
INNOVATION
13-09-2026 15:00 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index jumps through 24,000 points in early trading on Friday
FINANCE
2 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
WORLD
9 hours ago
Driver arrested at airport over fatal hit-and-run on Tsuen Kam Road
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.