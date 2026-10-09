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NEWS

CUHK launches flagship LEAP platform to drive cross-sector research and entrepreneurship

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Chinese University of Hong Kong has officially inaugurated its new flagship innovation and entrepreneurship initiative, CUHK LEAP, bringing together academic research, emerging industry sectors, and venture creation under a unified banner. 

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The two-day event hosted at the Yasumoto International Academic Park marks the first time the university has merged its long-standing Entrepreneur Day and Innovation Day into a single collaborative showcase.

Designed to accelerate knowledge transfer and translate cutting-edge laboratory findings into tangible societal impact, the gathering brought together scholars, student innovators, and alumni across emerging sectors including artificial intelligence, health sciences, advanced manufacturing, and green energy.

High-level backing for commercialization and regional integration

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po officiated at the opening ceremony alongside CUHK Council Chairman John Chai Yat-chiu and Vice-Chancellor Dennis Lo Yuk-ming. 

Addressing attendees, Chan emphasized that the platform represents the entire transition cycle from early laboratory discovery and patent protection to downstream market commercialization.

Chan pointed out that the government is continuously expanding support for innovation and technology by enhancing Shenzhen-Hong Kong collaboration in the Hetao region, developing the Northern Metropolis University Town, and steering patient capital toward early-stage ventures. 

He stressed that realizing meaningful progress requires combining local research prowess with the industrial supply chains of the Greater Bay Area and global networks.

University leadership similarly positioned the initiative within broader national and regional development strategies. 

Council Chairman Chai highlighted that as the nation embarks on its fifteenth five-year plan, the institution is leveraging its mature presence across the Greater Bay Area to support the city's ambition of becoming an international innovation hub. 

Vice-Chancellor Lo noted that the project embodies the university's strategic roadmap running through 2030, explaining that academic entrepreneurship must look beyond short-term commercial returns to deliver lasting socioeconomic advancement.

Interactive robotics showcases and venture competition finals

The inaugural platform gathered 45 entrepreneurial teams composed of faculty, students, and alumni, with multiple ventures drawing backing from university research funds and incubation initiatives. 

Beyond technological demonstrations spanning computer vision, natural language processing, and automated design tools, attendees were able to interact with locally developed quadruped robots and musical performance units equipped with embodied artificial intelligence.

The event also featured insights from corporate leaders and prominent alumni representing major robotics, retail, and technology firms, who recounted their transitions from research laboratories to executive leadership.

Coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the CUHK Entrepreneurship Competition, the event will culminate with five finalist startup teams pitching their business proposals on stage for seed funding and development prizes, demonstrating the university's ongoing commitment to cultivating homegrown enterprise.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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