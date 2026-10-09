Joint ceremony and rigorous testing pave way for new Huanggang Port opening

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung announced that Hong Kong and Shenzhen authorities will hold an opening ceremony on Sunday morning at the Shenzhen side of the border control point ahead of the new Huanggang Port’s official launch at 6:30am on Monday.

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Comprehensive drills and real-time transition operations

Tang stated that authorities have conducted more than 100 drills, including system, stress, and workflow testing. Among these were two major exercises involving 10,000 and 20,000 civil servants to refine operations and ensure high-volume capabilities.

To manage the transition, the Security Bureau will activate its Emergency Monitoring and Support Centre on opening day to oversee live operations alongside a joint command center established with Shenzhen officials.

Service at the existing Lok Ma Chau Control Point and the old Huanggang Port will cease immediately upon the transition at 6.30am.

Managing traffic flow and potential crowds

Addressing the decision to open at 6.30am rather than midnight, Tang explained that limiting early entry to registered vehicles allows for a smoother rollout.

With a newly expanded daily capacity of 200,000 passengers—up from 40,000 at the old facility—authorities expect to easily manage visitors eager to visit the new site, supported by deployed staffing.

Clear road closures, direct signage, and dedicated bus routes will guide travelers away from the decommissioned facilities toward the new clearance building.

Tang expressed confidence in handling upcoming holiday travel spikes, citing successful high-capacity drills.

Upgraded features and joint inspection model

Located in the Futian District of Shenzhen, the rebuilt Huanggang Port is designed as the primary 24-hour land checkpoint between Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

The upgraded facility features a co-location arrangement utilizing a joint clearance model known as "co-operative inspection and joint clearance," allowing travelers to complete border controls in a single process.

A dedicated government webpage has also been launched to provide public details on transport links and terminal infrastructure.