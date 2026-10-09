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NEWS

Son seeks justice after elderly father dies following Wong Tai Sin minibus fall

NEWS
43 mins ago
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The heartbroken son of an 88-year-old man who succumbed to injuries sustained during a fall while boarding a green minibus in Wong Tai Sin has launched an urgent appeal for witnesses, expressing hope that public testimony will bring his family justice. 

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His public plea came as police arrested the 69-year-old minibus driver on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

The victim passed away in Queen Elizabeth Hospital six days after the boarding accident, leaving his family devastated over the sudden loss of an otherwise healthy parent.

Grieving son appeals for witnesses after sudden loss

Turning to social media following his father's death, the victim's son shared a poignant tribute recalling the unexpected turn of events. 

He explained that his father had always maintained good health before heading out to take green minibus route 72 outside Tsui Chuk Commercial Centre.

Reflecting on the fragility of life and urging the community to cherish those around them, he implored any passersby or passengers who saw the accident unfold to contact authorities or come forward with information. 

He emphasized that establishing the truth of what transpired during the boarding process is vital for the family to secure justice for his late father.

Fatal fall during boarding outside shopping complex

The incident occurred at approximately 4.35pm when the 88-year-old passenger, surnamed Yau, attempted to board the public light bus along Chuk Yuen Road. 

While getting onto the vehicle, Yau lost his balance and fell heavily, sustaining visible injuries to his head and legs.

Emergency responders who arrived at the scene found the elderly man conscious despite the trauma. Paramedics transported him by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

However, his condition deteriorated rapidly over the subsequent days, and he was pronounced dead on Thursday night at 9.21pm.

Police arrest driver on dangerous driving allegations

Following the passenger's death, the Special Investigation Team of Traffic Kowloon East assumed handling of the case. Investigators subsequently arrested the 69-year-old minibus driver, surnamed Wong, on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

The driver remains detained in police custody for further questioning as officers examine vehicle data, review surveillance footage in the vicinity, and reconstruct the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal fall.

The heartbroken son of an 88-year-old man who succumbed to injuries sustained during a fall while boarding a green minibus in Wong Tai Sin has launched an urgent appeal for witnesses, expressing hope that public testimony will bring his family justice. 
The heartbroken son of an 88-year-old man who succumbed to injuries sustained during a fall while boarding a green minibus in Wong Tai Sin has launched an urgent appeal for witnesses, expressing hope that public testimony will bring his family justice. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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