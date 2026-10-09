Chris Sun pledges strict review of welfare payments in Tuen Mun child neglect case

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han announced that authorities are scrutinizing the welfare payments of a family under investigation for suspected child neglect in Tuen Mun, warning that any fraudulent claims will be referred to law enforcement for criminal prosecution.

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Speaking after a public event, Sun also outlined immediate protective measures for the three young children at the center of the case, confirming they will be placed into residential care following their discharge from hospital.

Sun addressed growing public outrage after the mother of a ten-year-old girl—who was filmed hauling heavy bags of beer through Fu Tai Estate—claimed in a media interview that the family was receiving Comprehensive Social Security Assistance while taking multiple overseas vacations each year.

Addressing concerns over whether taxpayer funds were being abused, Sun emphasized that the Social Welfare Department is actively reviewing the family’s assistance records and will take decisive action under established procedures if any violations are confirmed.

Review into family assistance following lavish lifestyle allegations

Sun acknowledged the intense community discussion surrounding the family’s financial support after internet users uncovered details suggesting an extravagant lifestyle that appeared inconsistent with public welfare eligibility.

He stressed that the government strictly safeguards the integrity of social safety net resources and treats any potential exploitation seriously.

According to the welfare secretary, should the departmental review uncover any non-compliance or fraudulent declarations, the administration will act in accordance with existing regulations.

In instances of serious misconduct or suspected welfare fraud, the authorities will not hesitate to refer the matter to the police for formal criminal investigation.

Protective care and hospital discharge for three siblings

Turning to the welfare of the children, Sun stated that the ten-year-old girl, alongside her younger brother and sister, is undergoing medical checks in the hospital and is expected to be discharged within days.

Because an immediate return to the family home has been ruled inappropriate, the authorities are arranging temporary placement in suitable residential institutions.

Sun noted that due to operational and age-group requirements among care facilities, the three siblings might not necessarily be accommodated in the same institution.

Nevertheless, they will continue to reside in residential care under professional supervision while social workers carry out comprehensive assessments.

Multi-disciplinary conference to determine court protection orders

Sun revealed that the Social Welfare Department will convene a multidisciplinary case conference on suspected child abuse to thoroughly examine the family dynamics and long-term childcare capabilities.

The cross-sector conference is expected to yield initial recommendations within one to two weeks.

The final arrangements for the children will depend entirely on the findings of that assessment. Sun explained that if the home environment remains unsuitable or poses potential risks to their well-being, the department will apply to the court for a care or protection order.

The children will remain in residential facilities until the case conference concludes its deliberations and determines the safest path forward.

The incident drew widespread public concern after video footage circulated online showing the young primary school girl carrying two heavy plastic bags packed with canned beer.

Following subsequent investigations, police arrested both parents on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect of a child or young person under their care.