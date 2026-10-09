Former lawmakers appeal convictions and sentences in subversion case

Two prominent members of the now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China have launched legal appeals after being convicted and sentenced to prison under the national security law for inciting subversion of state power.​

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The high-profile national security trial involved four defendants: the disbanded Hong Kong Alliance, former chairman Lee Cheuk-yan, and former vice-chairs Albert Ho Chun-yan and Tonyee Chow Hang-tung.

While Ho pleaded guilty prior to the trial, the Alliance, Lee, and Chow were found guilty in August following a full trial. Designated national security judges Alex Lee Wan-tang, Johnny Chan Jong-herng, and Anna Lai Yuen-kee ruled that the offense was of a serious nature.

The panel subsequently fined the Alliance HK$1.5 million, sentenced Ho to 5 years and 2 months in prison, and handed down sentences of 7 years to Lee and 7 years and 3 months to Chow.

Chow lodged her appeal on Monday, followed by Lee, who submitted an application to the Court of Appeal seeking to overturn both his conviction and sentence.

The prosecution centered on conduct between July 1, 2020, and September 8, 2021.

The defendants were accused of inciting others to organize, plan, execute, or participate in illegal means to overthrow or undermine the fundamental system established by the Constitution of the People's Republic of China, or to overthrow the central state authority.

Specifically, authorities targeted the group's long-standing operational goal calling for the end of one-party rule by the Chinese Communist Party, which prosecutors asserted directly violated the Chinese constitution.