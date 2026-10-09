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NEWS

Late casino tycoon Stanley Ho family unites at Mario Ho Macau wedding banquet

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The family of the late Macau casino patriarch Stanley Ho Chiu-ying has come together in an unprecedented public display of unity, gathering all four branches of the sprawling dynasty for a celebratory banquet held by his son Mario Ho Yau-kwan and supermodel wife Ming Xi Mengyao at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau.

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The rare occasion captured widespread attention online after Ho's younger sister, Alice Ho Chiu-yan, published a series of commemorative photographs on social media.

The images featured landmark portraits marking four generations under one roof as well as a historic gathering of senior family members from the first, second, third, and fourth households, representing what observers described as the most comprehensive family reunion since the patriarch passed away in 2020.

Four generations gather under late patriarch portrait

The primary portrait of the fourth branch showcased a rich display of traditional festivity, framed against a prominent oil painting of the late tycoon that symbolically completed a four-generation family scene. 

Seated together in the front row were fourth wife Angela Leong On-kei and her eighty-year-old mother, both dressed in embroidered Chinese bridal gowns known as kua. 

Leong's mother wore high-grade jade necklaces and rings, surrounded by Ho and Xi’s two young children dressed in matching festive red attire.

Standing directly behind them were the newlyweds. Xi wore a heavily embroidered royal dragon-and-phoenix gown adorned with ten pairs of stacked gold bracelets, while Ho donned a tailored red embroidered Chinese suit. 

Standing alongside the couple were Alice Ho and Angela Leong’s brother and sister-in-law, both of whom seldom make public appearances, demonstrating the high importance the family placed on the banquet.

Landmark portrait brings together all four family branches

A second portrait drew extensive public interest as former Macau Chief Executive Edmund Ho Hau-wah stood in the center as the principal guest of honor, flanked by Mario Ho in a formal black suit, Xi in a white gown, and Angela Leong. 

Surrounding them was an extraordinary gathering of representatives from all four family branches, whose members typically manage their vast business holdings separately and rarely convene in public.

The first branch was represented by the late tycoon's daughter Deborah Ho Chiu-hung, wearing her signature dark red Chinese-style suit, alongside her tall nephew Peter Kjaer. 

Representing the second branch were family matriarch Pansy Ho Chiu-king in an elegant Western dress, together with her sister Daisy Ho Chiu-fung and Daisy’s daughter Gillian Ho.

The third branch was represented by Florinda Ho Chiu-wan, who attended in a refined burgundy evening gown. Completing the assembly were fourth-branch siblings Sabrina Ho Chiu-ying and Alice Ho, joined by the family’s young third-generation grandchildren.

Historic display of unity among casino dynasty heirs

While members of the Ho family are known to oversee different sectors of the multibillion-dollar gaming, hospitality, and investment empire, public events uniting all branches remain extraordinarily uncommon.

The banquet held by Mario Ho and Ming Xi not only drew high-profile civic figures but also provided a rare venue for senior heirs across all four households to celebrate family ties in person. 

Observers and social media commentators noted that the portraits captured one of the warmest and most cohesive moments seen across the entire dynasty in recent years.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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