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With a phone in hand, binge-watching shows and working while looking down with hunched shoulders for long periods quickly leads to neck stiffness and shoulder pain, and may even trigger headaches? A doctor teaches 4 minimalist stretching movements that can be done while sitting, helping office workers and binge-watchers quickly relax the neck and upper back muscle groups.

Doctor Teaches 4 Stretches to Do While Sitting — Relieve Shoulder and Back Stiffness

Orthopedic doctor Hsiao Yu-ning posted on his Facebook page that although smartphones, tablets, and computers are convenient, when the head leans forward for long periods and the shoulders unconsciously shrug up, the neck and upper back muscles must continuously exert force. Over time, besides causing shoulder and neck pain and stiffness, it may also bring headaches, upper back tightness, and even arm discomfort. He has specifically compiled 4 minimalist stretching movements that can be tried at home or in the office. Office workers may pause for a few minutes when a task is finished or during a binge-watching break, letting the shoulders, neck, and eyes relax:

1. Tuck the Chin Back

First sit or stand up straight, look straight ahead, then tuck the chin horizontally backward, imagining you are gently squeezing out a double chin. Note that this is not lowering the head, but moving the entire head backward in a level motion. This movement helps mobilize the neck and reduce excessive forward head posture. Hold for 1 to 3 seconds each time, then relax, and repeat 10 to 15 times.

2. Stretch the Back of the Neck

Keep the lower back and back straight, turn the head slightly to one side, then lower the head to look diagonally downward; next, use the hand on the same side to gently support the back of the head, slowly increasing the stretching sensation. At this point, you will usually feel the back of the neck to the area near the shoulder being stretched open. Do not pull forcefully during the stretch, and do not pursue "the more painful, the more effective." Hold for 10 to 15 seconds on each side, and repeat 3 to 5 times.

3. Slowly Circle the Shoulders

Sometimes neck soreness is not necessarily a pure cervical spine problem; it may also be related to prolonged shoulder shrugging and lack of scapular movement. You can place both hands naturally on the shoulders and slowly circle the elbows forward, upward, and backward, then do the reverse direction. Keep breathing during the process, and do not rush to make the circles too large. Do about 5 to 10 circles in each direction.

4. Clasp Hands Behind the Head and Stretch Downward

After finishing the circling movement, place both hands overlapping on the back of the head, then slowly bring the chin toward the chest. The hands only need to provide gentle weight—never press down forcefully. If the posture is correct, there will be an obvious stretching sensation at the junction of the back of the neck and upper back, which is very suitable for office workers who sit for long periods. Hold for 5 to 10 seconds each time, then return to the original position, and repeat 3 to 5 times.

Hsiao finally reminds that the above 4 simple movements are mainly for mild relief of daily muscle tightness. If shoulder and neck pain continues to worsen, or if numbness in the hands, weakness in the arms, dizziness, or unsteady walking appear at the same time, do not rely only on stretching or massage—seek professional evaluation and medical attention immediately. Binge-watching can continue, but every so often, remember to let your eyes leave the screen, lower your shoulders, and bring your neck back to a more comfortable position.

Source: Orthopedic doctor Hsiao Yu-ning