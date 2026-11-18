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Buying fresh fish is expensive and has a short shelf life. In fact, the nutritional value of affordable canned fish exceeds imagination! A nutritionist recommends 1 affordable canned fish that is extremely high in calcium and retains the most Omega-3.

According to a report by the foreign media outlet Prevention, nutritionist Lauren Manaker points out that fish is an excellent source of complete protein, Omega-3 fatty acids, and various key micronutrients for the human body. The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends eating about two servings of seafood per week (totaling about 8 ounces, or about 227 grams), but most people's daily intake falls short. Canned fish has the advantages of being affordable, having a long shelf life, and being ready to eat upon opening, making it more suitable for daily meals than fresh fish.

Manaker states that sardines rank at the top in nutritional density. According to data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), one 3.75-ounce (about 100-gram) serving of canned sardines contains the following rich nutrients:

Canned Sardine Nutrition:

Calories: 191 kcal

Protein: 22.6 g

Total fat: 10.5 g

Calcium: 351 mg

Iron: 2.69 mg

Phosphorus: 451 mg

Potassium: 365 mg

Selenium: 48.5 mcg

Vitamin B12: 8.22 mcg

Vitamin D: 4.42 mcg

EPA (Omega-3): 0.435 g

DHA (Omega-3): 0.468 g

Sodium: 282 mg

In addition, sardines also contain magnesium, zinc, niacin, choline, and vitamin E. Because the fish bones in canned sardines become soft after processing and can be eaten directly, they provide an extra calcium supplement—an advantage that boneless fish fillets usually cannot offer.

What Are the Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids?

Manaker states that Omega-3 fatty acids are one of the important reasons fish is considered beneficial to health. Fatty fish such as sardines, mackerel, and salmon are all good sources of EPA and DHA, and these two Omega-3 fatty acids are especially noted for their association with heart and brain health. The American Heart Association recommends eating fatty fish at least twice a week, equivalent to about 500 mg of EPA and DHA per day; if cardiovascular disease has already been diagnosed, the daily intake target should be increased to 1 gram.

EPA and DHA are associated with a range of heart health benefits, play an important role during pregnancy and early development, and are related to brain and eye health. Despite canning processing, canned fish still retains these healthy fats well. Studies have found that the fatty acid structure of canned fish is highly similar to fresh fish, and polyunsaturated fatty acids remain intact; even oils sensitive to oxygen show no obvious oxidative damage after being sealed in cans. Common canned fish such as mackerel and sardines are especially rich in Omega-3 fatty acids.

Nutrition Comparison of 4 Common Canned Fish

Manaker states that when buying canned fish at the supermarket, different varieties also have slightly different nutritional characteristics:

1. Sardines: Small in size but rich in nutrition, abundant in Omega-3, vitamin D, and calcium. Most importantly, they are at the bottom of the marine food chain and naturally very low in mercury.

2. Salmon: Not only rich in EPA and DHA fatty acids and high-quality protein. The fish bones in canned salmon are usually soft and crispy and can be eaten directly, making it an excellent source of extra calcium.

3. Mackerel: One of the canned fish with the highest Omega-3 fatty acid content among all canned fish. It has a rich flavor and is very suitable for mixing into salads or spreading on toast.

4. Tuna: For those who want a lower-fat, leaner food than oily fish while still rich in high-quality protein, tuna is the perfect choice.

4 Major Tips for Buying Canned Fish

Manaker states that although canned fish has many benefits, not all cans on supermarket shelves are of equal quality. When purchasing and eating, you must grasp the following 4 healthy details:

1. Choose the type of fish: Oily fish such as sardines, mackerel, and salmon provide the most omega-3 fatty acids.

2. Check the packing liquid: Canned in water has lower fat and calories, while high-quality oil-packed (such as olive oil) can enhance the rich taste of the fish and provide healthy fats.

3. Beware of the high-sodium trap: The vast majority of canned fish has salt added during processing. If you need to limit sodium intake, prioritize products labeled low-sodium or no-salt-added. Before eating, quickly rinsing the fish with clean water also helps reduce sodium intake.

4. Avoid added sauces and coatings: Many canned fish seasoned with tomato sauce, chili sauce, or black bean sauce on the market have large amounts of extra sugar, sodium, and calories added. Original flavor or canned fish lightly seasoned only with sea salt is the healthiest everyday pantry choice.

Source: Prevention