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In recent years, various "coconut water diet," "coconut water cooking," or "coconut water liquid fast" (meaning drinking only coconut water for a whole day) methods have circulated online, attracting countless dieters eager to try them. However, blindly following trends can be extremely harmful to the body. A 26-year-old woman in Hangzhou crazily drank large amounts of coconut water every day and lost 1.1 kg (about 2.4 pounds) in 3 days, but due to severe electrolyte imbalance causing hyperkalemia, she fainted on the spot and was sent to the hospital.

According to a report by the mainland media outlet Shangguang News, the 26-year-old woman surnamed Xiao Mei (pseudonym), who lives in Hangzhou and works in internet operations, is 162 cm tall and weighs 68 kg. Three months ago, during a health checkup, a doctor had already discovered moderate kidney function impairment, and at that time the doctor solemnly warned her that she must strictly control her weight. Later, at a class reunion, Xiao Mei heard rumors that drinking coconut water could rapidly lose weight and eliminate whole-body edema. Believing it to be true, she went home and began implementing the "coconut water diet," drinking about 1,000 ml of coconut water on average every day.

After continuously drinking heavily for 3 days, Xiao Mei stepped on the scale and found she had really lost 1.1 kg, and her facial puffiness had completely subsided. This greatly boosted her confidence, and she planned to continue. Until one day when she was reporting work to colleagues in the company meeting room, her body suddenly showed abnormalities, including numb lips, palpitations, and chest tightness. In the end, she could not hold on and fainted on the spot. After the ambulance sent her to the hospital for emergency treatment, doctors found her heartbeat was shockingly slow, only 45 beats per minute (normal adult heartbeat should be 60 to 100 beats per minute), and her blood potassium concentration was as high as an astonishing 6.8 mmol/L (normal value is usually between 3.5 and 5.0 mmol/L). She was immediately diagnosed with severe arrhythmia caused by hyperkalemia. Fortunately, after about 1 hour of full rescue efforts by medical staff, Xiao Mei finally escaped life-threatening danger.

Xiao Mei heard rumors that drinking coconut water could rapidly lose weight and eliminate whole-body edema. Believing it to be true, she went home and began implementing the "coconut water diet," drinking about 1,000 ml of coconut water on average every day. (AI-generated image)

Beware of 6 Major Dangerous Symptoms of Hyperkalemia

Doctors point out that popular "internet celebrity diet methods" such as coconut water liquid fasting carry enormous health risks. In fact, every 100 grams of coconut water contains about 200 mg of potassium. Although an appropriate amount of potassium ions helps the human body excrete sodium and reduce swelling and protects cardiovascular health, if consumed excessively in a short time, it very easily triggers fatal "hyperkalemia." When potassium ions in the body severely exceed the standard, the body usually sends out the following 6 major dangerous warning signs:

Whole-body weakness

Extreme fatigue

Numbness in fingers, feet, or face

Difficulty speaking

Palpitations, arrhythmia

In severe cases, it may even lead to cardiac arrest or sudden death

4 Groups of People Should Not Drink It—Avoid Consuming It with 6 Major High-Potassium Foods

Doctors especially remind that not everyone is suitable for drinking coconut water as water. For 4 groups of people—patients with kidney insufficiency, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, or low blood pressure—the body originally cannot normally excrete excess potassium. If they blindly consume large amounts, it very easily triggers hyperkalemia. Just like Xiao Mei, whose kidney function was already impaired, she nearly lost her life because she blindly drank large amounts of coconut water.

According to information from the Hong Kong Department of Health, the recommended daily potassium intake for general adults is 3,500 mg. If you have a habit of drinking coconut water in daily life, you should try to avoid eating it at the same time as other high-potassium fruits and vegetables (such as bananas, oranges, prunes, spinach, grapes, broccoli, etc.), to avoid potassium levels in the body instantly exceeding the standard and gaining nothing but loss.

Doctor Reminds 4 Major Points for Kidney Protection and Weight Loss

Dr. Li Qiu-fen, Chief Physician of the Nephrology Department at Hangzhou Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, reminds that for metabolic syndrome patients with kidney disease combined with obesity and the three highs, weight loss is the key to protecting the kidneys and improving metabolism, but the principles of kidney protection first, gentle weight loss, and scientific management must be adhered to. Specifically, the following four major guidelines can be followed:

Reduce daily calorie intake by 300 to 500 kcal, and lose 0.5 to 1 kg per week, avoiding rapid weight loss that damages the kidneys; avoid high-potassium foods such as coconut water and bananas, and choose low-potassium ingredients such as apples, pears, winter melon, and cucumber; adhere to a low-salt, high-quality, low-protein diet. For non-dialysis patients with CKD stage 3-5, it is recommended to control daily salt intake to 3 to 5 grams, and for those with combined high blood pressure or edema, it is recommended to control it within 3 grams, and use more natural spices such as scallions, ginger, and lemon juice to replace salt; follow doctor's orders to take high-quality protein such as eggs and milk to improve insulin resistance. Exercise: Accumulate 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise such as brisk walking and jogging, paired with 2 to 3 sessions of light resistance training to maintain muscle mass; strictly prohibit high-intensity strenuous exercise to avoid insufficient renal perfusion. For exercise hydration, mainly drink warm water, and absolutely do not drink any high-potassium water or electrolyte water. Recheck kidney function, blood potassium, blood sugar, and blood lipids monthly, assess weight and waist circumference every 3 months, follow doctor's orders to use kidney-protective weight-loss drugs, and strictly control various metabolic indicators to reduce the risk of kidney damage. Prohibit drinking high-potassium water, sports drinks, and concentrated meat soup; refuse extreme fasting, folk remedy meal replacements, and extreme high-protein weight-loss methods; never blindly follow internet celebrity weight-loss methods. All weight-loss plans must be evaluated by nephrology and nutrition department doctors.

Source: Shangguang News