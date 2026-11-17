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Can the common breakfast of milk with bread cause blood sugar to spiral out of control at any time? A doctor shares 5 simple and practical blood sugar control methods, which can not only help diabetes patients stabilize blood sugar, but even have fat-reducing and weight-loss effects. He reveals that his own mother personally tested this method for 3 months. During this period, she still ate one lunch box as usual at every meal, but her blood sugar control improved greatly. Her glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) successfully dropped from 6.4% to 6.1%, and her weight also decreased. Other patients who tried it also achieved ideal improvement results:

1. Recognize "Fake Vegetables"

Many people regard pumpkin, corn, potatoes, and sweet potatoes as vegetables, but these are actually "fake vegetables"—they are essentially starchy foods. If you want to eat these foods at a meal, you must adopt the starch substitution method and count them together with the amount of white rice. For example, if a meal originally includes one bowl of white rice, and you eat pumpkin at that meal, then the combined amount of pumpkin and white rice can still only be one bowl. If you eat extra, blood sugar will spike instantly.

2. List Honey as a Blood Sugar-Raising Food

Many people mistakenly believe that honey is a natural food that will not affect blood sugar—this is actually a huge misconception. There was once a diabetes patient whose blood sugar was originally controlled very ideally, but at a follow-up visit, the doctor was shocked to find that her blood sugar value had actually doubled. After detailed questioning about dietary habits, it was discovered that she drank imported honey water bought by her son from Australia every day, which caused her blood sugar to completely spiral out of control.

3. Never Pair Milk with Starch

Milk contains lactose, which also causes blood sugar to rise. Therefore, when drinking milk, it is absolutely unsuitable to pair it with high-starch foods—for example, milk plus bread is the combination most likely to cause blood sugar to surge. It is recommended to pair milk with low-carbohydrate foods such as salad, tea eggs, vegetables, or meat, so that blood sugar levels will be more stable.

4. Avoid Eating Fruit on an Empty Stomach

Many people are used to eating fruit on an empty stomach between meals, but at this time the stomach is hungriest, and it is very easy to unconsciously take in excessive fructose, leading to blood sugar imbalance. It is recommended that fruit must be eaten after meals. Eating fruit only after being full can effectively reduce blood sugar fluctuations caused by excessive fructose intake and help stabilize blood sugar.

5. Practice the 211 Plate Method

Whether cooking at home or buying food outside, it is recommended to use the 211 plate method. Prepare a plate, with half containing vegetables, and another quarter for protein and whole grains, or meat. If you feel not full, you can switch to a larger plate, but you must strictly maintain this food ratio.

What Blood Sugar Level Is Considered Exceeding the Standard? Beware of 8 Major Early Signs of Diabetes

Hong Kong's Hospital Authority states that diabetes is a chronic disease of metabolic dysfunction. When the insulin secreted by the pancreas is insufficient, or insulin cannot function, blood sugar will rise abnormally, leading to diabetes. Among them, type 2 diabetes accounts for more than 90% of all cases, mainly related to factors such as poor dietary habits, obesity, and lack of exercise. Body cells resist insulin and cannot effectively absorb and use glucose, causing excess sugar to accumulate in the blood.

Excessively high blood sugar can cause disorders of fat and protein metabolism, and in the long run will cause damage to multiple body systems and organs, including the cardiovascular system, retina, nerves, and kidneys. According to the American Diabetes Association, the standards for abnormal blood sugar and diabetes are as follows:

Impaired fasting glucose: fasting blood sugar between "≥5.6 mmol/L" and "<7 mmol/L"

Impaired glucose tolerance: 2-hour post-meal blood sugar between "≥7.8 mmol/L" and "<11.1 mmol/L"

Both impaired fasting glucose and impaired glucose tolerance belong to prediabetes

Diabetes: fasting blood sugar ≥7 mmol/L, or 2-hour post-meal blood sugar >11.1 mmol/L

Early Symptoms of Diabetes:

Some patients may experience the following symptoms in the early stage of the disease: