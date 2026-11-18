ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

There are many exciting new dramas on online streaming, yet somehow they are not as good as reruns of old ones? Experts point out that rewatching familiar series is not just a personal lifestyle habit. Because viewers already clearly know the plot direction and ending, the brain does not need to spend much effort understanding entirely new content, so it may be an "alternative" stress-relief tool!

Busy Work Makes the Brain Crave Less Burden—"Brain-Off" Binge-Watching Avoids Decision Fatigue

According to a report by the healthy lifestyle website Verywell Mind, when viewers watch a brand-new series, they must spend a lot of mental effort getting to know new characters, understanding their behavioral motivations, and closely following complex plot developments. In contrast, when rewatching a known series, the brain usually does not need to pay the same level of psychological cost. Therefore, when a person feels extremely exhausted after a busy day, revisiting an old show allows body and mind to get a brief and precious rest.

Behavioral scientist Clarissa Silva states that daily life and high-pressure work very easily drain people mentally, and at such times rewatching familiar series can effectively reduce extra psychological burden. In addition, modern people need to constantly make countless decisions every day, from what clothes to wear and what food to eat to how to cope with work. Facing the massive amount of film and television content on current streaming platforms, they often fall into "decision difficulty" and do not know what to watch. Directly choosing an old series they already know by heart conveniently saves the difficult decision-making process.

Rewatching Old Shows Even When You Know the "Spoilers"—Experts Say It Brings a Sense of Companionship

Since the plot is already fully known, why rewatch repeatedly? Psychological research and experts point out that there are mainly the following 3 core reasons behind this:

1. Provides a Sense of Psychological Control: When life is full of unknowns and drastic changes, the human mind sometimes needs something familiar and completely predictable to build a sense of security. American psychologist Aimee Daramus points out that when each episode's plot, jokes, twists, and even final ending will not change, viewers do not need to worry about the plot suddenly delivering unexpected shocks. Silva also points out that this highly predictable quality is especially likely to bring a sense of psychological control when people are under great pressure; when people feel frustrated or at a loss, a story with a known ending can also help adjust their emotions. For example, viewers know the protagonist will definitely overcome difficulties in the end, and can gain temporary spiritual comfort from this.

2. Evokes Fond Memories of the Past: Besides familiar plot, the reason for repeatedly watching old shows is often related to past memories and emotional connections. Some studies have found that nostalgia is one of the core reasons people rewatch familiar content. Many participants admit that rewatching movies or series they loved in the past naturally evokes childhood, time spent with relatives and friends, or other unforgettable past experiences, bringing warm psychological support.

3. Brings a Unique Sense of Companionship: Psychology points out that viewers often develop one-sided emotional connections with beloved fictional characters, called "parasocial relationships." Although these characters are not real-life friends, because viewers know their personalities and interaction patterns extremely well, seeing them again produces a sense of closeness similar to reuniting with an old acquaintance. Daramus points out that fictional characters' lines and behaviors never change each time they appear, and they can be seen again at any time through the series, so they can bring a certain sense of companionship and warm belonging to modern people who are alone.

Occasionally Shifting Attention to Cope with Negative Emotions—Beware of "1 Situation" Causing the Opposite Effect

However, rewatching familiar series does not mean it is absolutely beneficial to health in all circumstances. Research points out that occasionally shifting attention by watching shows does indeed help cope with negative emotions such as daily stress and anxiety, but if one relies on watching shows to handle psychological stress over the long term, it may gradually replace other healthier positive adjustment methods.

Silva reminds that if a person severely sacrifices sleep time to repeatedly rewatch the same old series, continuously procrastinates on important matters that should be handled, and even begins to stop interacting with friends around them, then this behavior may have deteriorated into a tool for escaping reality. Daramus also emphasizes that watching old shows should always be balanced with healthy real-life interpersonal relationships. If a person begins to resist real interpersonal interaction, only wants to stay forever in the fictional comfort zone, or gradually cannot accept changes and challenges in real relationships, they must re-examine and adjust their daily viewing habits.

Source: Verywell Mind