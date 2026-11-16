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WELLNESS

Japanese laundry expert teaches 3 steps to remove white sock stains

WELLNESS
1 hour ago
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Whether for work or school, a pair of clean white socks is an important detail of personal appearance! If white socks easily turn yellow and dirty, and stubborn stains are impossible to wash clean no matter what, it is truly a headache!

Well-known Japanese laundry expert and YouTuber "Sentaku no Onii-san" earlier posted a video sharing a simple set of sock-washing methods, claiming that there is no need to buy expensive special cleaners—just use a few common kitchen items and 3 simple steps to thoroughly whiten yellowed white socks as good as new.

Step 1: Treat First with Ordinary Soap

To effectively remove stubborn stains on white socks, the most critical secret lies in the "pre-treatment" before putting them into the washing machine. The Japanese laundry expert points out that the first step only requires using the most ordinary bar of soap. He explains that compared with general liquid laundry detergent, soap is actually more ideal for dealing with mud stains; the dense foam produced by soap can effectively wrap around soil particles and slowly push them out of the fabric fibers, and its ingredients can penetrate deep into the fibers to thoroughly scrub away deeply hidden stains.

  • Thoroughly wet the dirty socks.

  • Apply a generous amount of soap directly to the stained areas, then rub repeatedly and forcefully.

  • If encountering particularly stubborn stains, an old toothbrush or small brush can be used to assist with gentle scrubbing. The expert points out that even using only ordinary soap and a brush bought at a "$12 shop," the cleaning effect is already very significant, and most stains on the sock surface have clearly faded.

Step 2: Baking Soda + White Vinegar

After completing the first step of soap scrubbing, if some stubborn stains still remain on the socks, proceed to the next second step to completely eradicate the stains. The scientific principle of this golden combination is to use the neutralization reaction produced when alkaline baking soda and acidic white vinegar are mixed. This chemical reaction itself actually does not have direct cleaning ability; its real cleaning effect is that the large amount of fine bubbles produced during the reaction penetrates deep into the fabric fibers, "forcing" out stubborn dirt hidden deep inside, letting the dirt automatically float to the surface.

  • Wear rubber gloves before starting to protect the skin of your hands from irritation.

  • Directly sprinkle a layer of baking soda on the areas where stains still remain, ensuring the stained area is completely covered.

  • Slowly pour white vinegar onto the baking soda. After the two mix, a large amount of bubbles will quickly form, just like pouring soda into a cup.

  • After waiting for the bubbles to slowly subside, rinse the socks thoroughly with clean water. At this point, you will be pleasantly surprised to find that the white socks are much whiter than when treated with soap alone.

Step 3: Put into the Washing Machine

Finally, after completing the above two key pre-treatment steps, the last step becomes very simple. Just put the already-treated white socks together with other daily clothes into the washing machine, and wash according to the usual laundry program and time.

 

 

 

Source: YouTuber "Sentaku no Onii-san"

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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