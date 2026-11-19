A Hong Kong man has won praise online after paying HK$300 for a taxi to help a stranded domestic helper get to the airport in the early hours of Thursday (Nov 19), although some netizens questioned inconsistencies in her account.

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The man shared his encounter on social media, saying he was waiting for a taxi in Tai Lam at around 1am when a domestic helper approached him to ask whether there were any buses to the airport.

He told her that daytime bus services had stopped and the next overnight N bus would not arrive until 3.30am.

After speaking with her, he learned that she had just completed her employment contract and claimed an employment agency had misled her, leaving her with nowhere to stay. Her flight was scheduled for 5.30pm that day.

Feeling sorry for her, the man decided to help her find a taxi. The first driver refused the trip, but a second agreed to take her to the airport for HK$300.

He paid the fare and helped load her two suitcases into the taxi before wishing her a safe flight.

The man said helping others made him happy and hoped the woman would have a fresh start.

His gesture drew praise from netizens, with some describing him as a gentleman for helping a stranger in need.

When one netizen praised his generosity, he replied that money could always be earned again and that helping others was a pleasure.

Responding to questions about why he did not simply advise the woman to wait for the overnight bus, he said he did not want her to spend three hours waiting in a remote area before facing another eight to nine hours at the airport.

He added that she was travelling alone with two suitcases and a backpack, and he would have felt guilty if anything had happened to her while she was waiting.

However, some netizens raised doubts about the woman's account, pointing to three aspects they considered unusual.

First, they questioned why her employment contract had ended in the middle of the night, noting that such arrangements would normally take place during office hours.

Second, they found it unusual that an employment agency had allegedly asked her to leave late at night, as most agencies would be closed at that hour. Some speculated that she might have left her employer's home unexpectedly or been dismissed following a dispute.

Third, netizens questioned why she appeared to have no money for transport, pointing out that employers are generally responsible for providing a return passage when a domestic helper's contract ends.

In response, the man said he had not questioned the woman in detail and did not intend to investigate her circumstances.

He said his priority was simply to help someone in need, adding that he did not care about the details as long as he had done his part and could have a clear conscience.