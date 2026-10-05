logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

A doctor's methods to bettering liver health

WELLNESS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Every time people get their health check report and see the words "fatty liver," many immediately ask nervously: "Doctor, does this mean I can never eat oil or fatty meat again?" Dr. Hsiao Wei-cheng, attending physician in the Division of Gastroenterology at Yuan General Hospital, points out that improving fatty liver absolutely does not equal simply "quitting oil." The core keys are "controlling total calories, drinking fewer refined sugar beverages, and exercising regularly." He emphasizes that as long as body weight is reduced by 5%, liver fat can drop noticeably; if it can be reduced by 7% to 10%, it is even more effective at improving liver inflammation. As long as the liver has not yet become severely fibrotic, there is a chance to successfully reverse the condition through stable, sustained weight loss.

Strictly Control Total Calories and Swap Out Sugary Drinks to Prevent the Nighttime Eating Crisis

Upon hearing they have fatty liver, many people immediately and blindly switch to a bland diet and cut out oil. Dr. Hsiao Wei-cheng reminds citizens to pay attention to the following key points in their daily diet:

Cut out sugary drinks: Hand-shaken drinks, soda, and sweetened juice are absorbed extremely quickly, and high fructose increases the liver's burden. It is recommended to switch to water, unsweetened tea, or black coffee.

Avoid ultra-processed foods: Foods such as instant noodles and fried items hide extremely high calories and refined sugar, and must not be eaten regularly to avoid hindering metabolism.

Practice the Mediterranean diet: Take in more fish, beans, plenty of vegetables, whole grains, and nuts, and reduce red meat and processed meat to improve liver fat.

Maintain regular meals: Avoid often eating late or habitually skipping breakfast, to avoid disrupting the biological clock and worsening fatty liver risk.

Do Not Blindly Fast—Quit Alcohol and Pair with After-Meal Walks for Easy Liver Protection

As various fasting trends become popular, liver protection rules for different physical conditions also require special attention:

Do not blindly follow fasting trends: If the condition has already progressed to cirrhosis or is combined with sarcopenia, long periods of fasting will cause severe muscle breakdown, and doctors instead recommend a moderate snack before bed.

Strictly implement the alcohol ban: Alcohol increases the liver's burden and causes triglycerides to spiral out of control. It is best not to drink at all, and those who already have liver fibrosis or cirrhosis must strictly abstain from alcohol.

Build a regular exercise habit: Accumulate 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week (such as brisk walking or cycling) and pair it with moderate strength training.

Develop an after-meal walking habit: Do not sit down and scroll on your phone immediately after eating. Going out for a 10- to 15-minute walk is the best painless starting point for liver protection.

 

 

Source: Dr. Hsiao Wei-cheng

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Save the environment: DIY 30-second sealed storage bag
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
Expert reveals 3 effective methods to remove residue from stainless steel
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
Looking after the elderly in your life: What changes in eating habits could indicate
WELLNESS
04-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Bad breath relief - Massaging your salivary glands can actually help
WELLNESS
04-10-2026 12:00 HKT
14 foods you should never put in a slow cooker
WELLNESS
04-10-2026 12:00 HKT
What your sleeping position says about your health status
WELLNESS
03-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Macau Consumer Council tests 5 soy beverages for preservatives - Here's what they found
WELLNESS
03-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Nutritionist reveals 8 optimal ways to cook cancer-fighting foods
WELLNESS
03-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Flight attendant shares 6 things to avoid before flying
WELLNESS
02-10-2026 12:00 HKT
6 gentle exercises to improve circulation and build strength
WELLNESS
02-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
04-10-2026 13:03 HKT
HK braces for cooler mornings with minimum temperatures fallng to 23 degrees
NEWS
22 hours ago
Shenzhen spa hub Royal Holiday reportedly closes as 400 staff demand unpaid wages
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.