A doctor's methods to bettering liver health

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Every time people get their health check report and see the words "fatty liver," many immediately ask nervously: "Doctor, does this mean I can never eat oil or fatty meat again?" Dr. Hsiao Wei-cheng, attending physician in the Division of Gastroenterology at Yuan General Hospital, points out that improving fatty liver absolutely does not equal simply "quitting oil." The core keys are "controlling total calories, drinking fewer refined sugar beverages, and exercising regularly." He emphasizes that as long as body weight is reduced by 5%, liver fat can drop noticeably; if it can be reduced by 7% to 10%, it is even more effective at improving liver inflammation. As long as the liver has not yet become severely fibrotic, there is a chance to successfully reverse the condition through stable, sustained weight loss.

Strictly Control Total Calories and Swap Out Sugary Drinks to Prevent the Nighttime Eating Crisis

Upon hearing they have fatty liver, many people immediately and blindly switch to a bland diet and cut out oil. Dr. Hsiao Wei-cheng reminds citizens to pay attention to the following key points in their daily diet:

Cut out sugary drinks: Hand-shaken drinks, soda, and sweetened juice are absorbed extremely quickly, and high fructose increases the liver's burden. It is recommended to switch to water, unsweetened tea, or black coffee.

Avoid ultra-processed foods: Foods such as instant noodles and fried items hide extremely high calories and refined sugar, and must not be eaten regularly to avoid hindering metabolism.

Practice the Mediterranean diet: Take in more fish, beans, plenty of vegetables, whole grains, and nuts, and reduce red meat and processed meat to improve liver fat.

Maintain regular meals: Avoid often eating late or habitually skipping breakfast, to avoid disrupting the biological clock and worsening fatty liver risk.

Do Not Blindly Fast—Quit Alcohol and Pair with After-Meal Walks for Easy Liver Protection

As various fasting trends become popular, liver protection rules for different physical conditions also require special attention:

Do not blindly follow fasting trends: If the condition has already progressed to cirrhosis or is combined with sarcopenia, long periods of fasting will cause severe muscle breakdown, and doctors instead recommend a moderate snack before bed.

Strictly implement the alcohol ban: Alcohol increases the liver's burden and causes triglycerides to spiral out of control. It is best not to drink at all, and those who already have liver fibrosis or cirrhosis must strictly abstain from alcohol.

Build a regular exercise habit: Accumulate 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week (such as brisk walking or cycling) and pair it with moderate strength training.

Develop an after-meal walking habit: Do not sit down and scroll on your phone immediately after eating. Going out for a 10- to 15-minute walk is the best painless starting point for liver protection.

Source: Dr. Hsiao Wei-cheng