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WELLNESS

Hidden uses of bananas for the skin and everyday objects

WELLNESS
28 mins ago
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Bananas are one of many people's favorite fruits. Besides the nutritious flesh, the peel is also said to have hidden uses. The Taiwanese program Lady First recently revealed the hidden uses of banana peels: ripening fruit, polishing leather shoes, and softening skin keratin. However, family medicine doctor Chen Po-chen reminds that although banana peels contain natural fatty acids, the correct approach is to blend ripe banana peels into a paste before applying, and a sensitivity test must be done before use.

Bananas Are Nutritious—The Ones with Black Spots Are Even Healthier

Celebrity Liu Yi-hsin recently shared the hidden uses of bananas on Lady First. She pointed out that bananas are rich in potassium, which is good for health, especially during exercise, helping with blood sugar stability and lactic acid metabolism, and can also prevent cramps. It has been said that banana peels can fight depression, but more scientific research is still needed to confirm the actual effect.

When choosing bananas, you should choose ones with black spots, which represent a higher degree of ripeness. At this time, starch has converted into sugar, the nutrients are easier to absorb, and the taste is sweeter. Liu Yi-hsin shares the following 3 major hidden uses of bananas:

Hidden Banana Benefit | 1. Ripening Fruit

If there is unripe fruit at home, such as kiwi, mango, or avocado, you can place it next to a banana. Bananas release natural ethylene gas, which helps speed up the ripening of other fruits and makes them convenient to eat. This method is simple and practical, suitable for citizens who want to enjoy ripe fruit as soon as possible.

Hidden Banana Benefit | 2. Natural Moisturizer

The white inner side of a banana peel contains natural fatty acids, which can moisturize the skin and soften dry areas such as elbows, knees, and ankles. The method of use is to gently rub the inner side of the banana peel on the affected area, then wipe clean with a dry cloth, and the skin will appear more radiant. Family medicine doctor Chen Po-chen reminds that rather than directly rubbing it on the skin, the correct approach is as follows:

  • Choose a fully ripe banana and put the peel into a blender to blend into a paste;

  • Apply it to the area that needs care and keep it on for 10 to 15 minutes, allowing the natural fatty acids to form a protective layer on the skin surface.

  • Because some people are sensitive to fruit peels, it is recommended to first apply a small amount to an inconspicuous area such as the inner arm, and observe whether there is redness or itching.

Hidden Banana Benefit | 3. Polishing Leather Shoes

The natural oils on the inner side of a banana peel can also be used to wipe leather shoes or leather goods, forming a protective layer and restoring shine to the surface. However, note that banana peels contain fructose, which may attract insects, so they should be wiped clean with a dry cloth after use.

Besides banana peel polishing and decontamination, common household items such as vinegar, baking soda, and salt are also good cleaning helpers. If silverware becomes dull after long use, you can add vinegar to warm water, soak for 5 to 10 minutes, then rinse with clean water, and the silverware will regain its shine. If you want to enhance the effect, you can add a small amount of baking soda and salt, and put in a small piece of aluminum foil (medicine foil packaging), using a chemical reaction to remove oxides from the surface of the silverware.

 

 

Source: Lady First

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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