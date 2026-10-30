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WELLNESS

Say goodbye to chafed and sticky thighs from working out by following these steps

WELLNESS
27 mins ago
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According to the Japanese media outlet Asa Jikan, yoga instructor Saori Takagi points out that the inner thighs are particularly prone to accumulating sweat. When the skin becomes damp and sticky, and the flesh between the thighs and buttocks rubs against each other, it very easily causes skin sensitivity and discomfort. For this reason, she especially recommends a simple exercise that can not only firm and train the inner thigh muscles, but also effectively prevent discomfort caused by skin friction when walking:

Yoga Instructor Teaches 1 Move to Firm the Inner Thighs

Steps:

  1. First lie flat on the ground, with both feet together, knees bent, and feet on the ground.

  2. Lift both feet off the ground, keeping both the hip joints and knees bent at about 90 degrees, while keeping the lower legs parallel to the ground.

  3. Keep the soles of both feet pressed together, and repeatedly perform the movement of opening the knees outward and bringing them inward. It is recommended to do 10 repetitions each time, for a total of 3 sets.

Saori Takagi reminds that the following 3 key points must be noted during practice:

  1. During the exercise, the soles of both feet must be kept pressed tightly together. Inhale as you open the knees outward, and exhale as you slowly bring the knees together. During the closing process, deliberately concentrate and feel the contraction of the inner thigh muscles. Do not use momentum to open and close quickly, as only then can you truly and effectively stimulate and tighten the target muscle group.

  2. If you find that your lower back easily leaves the ground during practice, it is recommended to place a folded bath towel or blanket under your lower back. This helps stabilize the pelvis and lower back, greatly reducing the burden on the lower back.

  3. Beginners can wait until the body gradually adapts to the intensity, then slowly increase the number of training repetitions according to their individual physical condition, in order to further improve the training effect.

 

 

Source: Asa Jikan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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