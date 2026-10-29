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WELLNESS

Utilise a rice cooker to help save time and maximise efficiency

WELLNESS
1 hour ago
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Today I will teach everyone to cook Twice-Cooked Pork Braised with Rice Cake Slices. Simply add all the ingredients into the rice cooker, press the "Cook Rice" button, and then you can easily wait to enjoy the delicious food. Moreover, the pork slices cooked in a rice cooker are very tender and smooth, and the rice cakes are soft and full of flavor—a delicious, zero-failure home-style recipe.

Twice-Cooked Pork Braised with Rice Cake Slices: Ingredients and Method

Servings: 3 servings

Ingredients: 250 g skin-on pork belly, 250 g Korean rice cake slices, 4 cabbage leaves, 1 green chili, 1 red chili, 1 stalk green garlic, 1 cup clear chicken broth

Seasonings: 2 tbsp hoisin sauce, 1 tbsp spicy bean paste, 2 tsp light soy sauce, an appropriate amount of pepper and sesame oil

Method:

  1. Blanch the pork belly, then cut into thin slices.

  2. Soak the Korean rice cakes briefly in water to prevent them from sticking together.

  3. Cut the cabbage leaves into pieces, cut the green garlic into small sections, and remove the seeds from the green and red chilies and cut into small pieces.

  4. In order, add the cabbage, chilies, pork belly slices, and green garlic into the inner pot of the rice cooker, then place the rice cake slices on top.

  5. Add the clear chicken broth and seasonings, cover the rice cooker, and press the cook rice button to cook until done.

Tip: When adding the ingredients, the cabbage must be placed at the bottom and the rice cakes on top, so that they will not stick to the pot.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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