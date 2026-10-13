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LIFESTYLE
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WELLNESS

12 daily habits of blood sugar control experts

WELLNESS
1 hour ago
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Modern life is fast-paced and stressful. Many Hong Kong office workers experience afternoon energy slumps or gradual weight gain. How to "stabilise blood sugar" has long been a hot topic online. Taiwanese nutritionist "Cup Lid" (Hsiao Wei-lin) recently shared 12 daily habits practiced by blood sugar control experts. He emphasises that these methods cost nothing and require no food elimination—their common goal is flattening the blood sugar curve and reducing metabolic burden.

Eating Techniques

  • Drink water upon waking: Drinking 500ml of water before a meal effectively reduces hunger and decreases overall food intake for that meal.

  • Always include protein at breakfast: Avoid relying only on refined starches and sugary drinks. Maintain nutritional balance.

  • Change your eating order: Eat vegetables and protein first at every meal, saving white rice for last. This small change can reduce the blood sugar "area under the curve" by 40.9%.

  • Chew slowly and pace yourself: Research shows that slower eating can reduce food intake by an average of 22%.

Daily Diet Content

  • Choose strictly unsweetened drinks: Just one extra 250ml of sugary drinks daily can increase coronary heart disease risk by 17%.

  • Eat fruit with meals: Avoid eating fruit alone on an empty stomach or blending it into juice, which causes rapid blood sugar spikes.

  • Accumulate enough fibre daily: You need at least 8.3g of dietary fibre to see significant positive effects on fasting blood sugar.

Exercise and Lifestyle

  • Walk 10 minutes after meals: Don't sit down immediately after eating—just 10 minutes of walking has a significant blood sugar-stabilising effect.

  • Move regularly in the office: Try to get up and move every 20 minutes. Meta-analyses confirm this is the most effective frequency.

  • Maintain regular strength training weekly: 80–90% of glucose in the body is consumed and utilised by muscles. Maintaining muscle mass is crucial for blood sugar control.

  • Don't delay dinner too late: If you eat the same calories but delay your meal by 4 hours, the chance of feeling hungry doubles.

  • Get at least 7 hours of sleep: Clinical trials show that sleeping just 1.2 hours more reduces next-day calorie intake by 270 calories automatically.

 

 

Source: Taiwanese Nutritionist "Cup Lid" (Hsiao Wei-lin)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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