Expert reveals time to refrigerate pears for maximum sweetness

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Autumn is pear season, but did you know pears can lose sweetness the longer they sit in the fridge? An agricultural expert shares the optimal timing for chilling pears, plus two common ingredients to soak them in to instantly prevent the flesh from oxidising and turning black.

According to Japanese media grapee, pears are loved for their juicy, sweet, and crisp texture. Many assume the flesh nearest the skin is sweetest, but the Tottori Central Agricultural Cooperative explains the actual sweetness distribution across the fruit. They share 5 tips on peeling, coring, creative cutting, preventing discolouration, and the ideal refrigeration timing:

5 Simple Tips to Make Pears Taste Better

1. The Bottom Is Sweetest

The sweetest part of a pear isn't near the skin—it's the bottom. A traditional Japanese saying, "pears ripen from the bottom," reflects this. Sweetness is highest at the base, followed by the "shoulders" and middle section. Near the core, sweetness diminishes, and acidity and coarseness increase. To enjoy the best flavour, start eating from the top near the stem and finish with the sweet bottom, letting the sweetness build progressively.

2. Peeling

Peeling and coring pears doesn't require complex techniques. Many growers believe eating them with the skin on best preserves the natural sweetness and nutrients. If you prefer peeling, cut the pear into manageable pieces, remove the core, and peel as thinly as possible. Note that the flesh around the core is coarse, dry, highly acidic, and poor in flavour—remove it completely.

3. Cut into Strips or Round Slices

Cutting pears into strips eliminates the need for tedious peeling and coring, keeps hands clean, and is great for children. It also works well as a garnish for parfaits. For large or irregularly shaped pears that are hard to peel, slice horizontally into round "cookie" shapes—attractive and unique.

4. Preventing Discolouration

If you're not eating cut pears immediately, the flesh oxidises and turns brown quickly. After cutting, briefly soak the pieces in lightly salted water or citrus juice to effectively prevent browning.

5. Chill 1–2 Hours Before Eating

Many people store fruit in the fridge long-term, but pears kept too cold for too long lose their natural sweetness. The best approach is to refrigerate pears 1–2 hours before eating, chilling them until slightly cool for optimal flavour.

Source: grapee (Japan)