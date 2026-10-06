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WELLNESS

Grapes going bad? Here's how to keep them fresh for longer

WELLNESS
14 mins ago
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According to a report by Yahoo! JAPAN, Japanese expert "Aogami no Tetsu," who has over 10 years of fruit and vegetable sales experience, shares that after buying expensive grapes and bringing them home, the biggest fear is that after just a few days in the fridge, the grapes at the bottom have already been crushed and leaking juice. To prevent grapes from being damaged in the fridge, extra care must be taken when storing them. Aogami no Tetsu reveals a set of practical grape freshness-preservation secrets:

Correct Way to Store Grapes

1. Cut Them Off One by One and Arrange Them in a Staggered Way

When storing large grapes, it is strongly recommended to cut the grapes off the bunch one by one before storing. If the whole bunch is placed on its side directly, the weight of the entire bunch will concentrate on the bottom layer, and combined with the grapes being packed tightly and pressing against each other, they are extremely easy to crush. In addition, lifting the whole bunch each time you take grapes will also cause grapes to fall off due to friction. Cutting the grapes into small portions and arranging them in a staggered way can effectively reduce the weight bearing on the bottom. This method has another benefit—you take only as much as you eat each time, with no need to repeatedly move the remaining grapes in the fridge, reducing collisions. If you plan to finish them within 1–2 days, storing the whole bunch is also acceptable. You can gently wrap the whole bunch of grapes in paper and then place it in the fridge to chill.

2. Trim with Scissors and Keep a Small Section of the Stem

When separating grapes, never pull them off directly by hand. When trimming with clean kitchen scissors, leave about 2 to 3 mm of short stem attached to the grape. If the stem is pulled off directly, a hole will appear at the bottom of the grape, and the skin may even split. This will not only cause juice to seep out, but also greatly accelerate grape spoilage. When trimming, there is also no need to place the scissors too close to the flesh, to avoid damaging the fruit. If you find that some grapes have accidentally lost their stems, first check whether the bottom is damaged. If it is intact, it is recommended to eat those first.

3. Do Not Wash Before Putting Them in the Fridge

When storing the trimmed grapes, please follow the correct steps below, and make sure to wash them only before eating:

  • Prepare a clean airtight container and line the bottom with a clean kitchen paper towel.

  • Arrange the grapes with stems retained neatly, trying not to overlap them. If there are too many, never stuff them in too tightly; it is best to divide them into different containers and leave appropriate gaps.

  • Close the lid of the airtight container tightly and place it in the vegetable crisper of the fridge to chill.

If washed before refrigeration, residual moisture will accelerate grape spoilage. If the grapes already have water droplets on the surface, gently blot them dry with kitchen paper first. If during storage you find the paper towel in the container has become damp, replace it immediately. The actual number of days grapes can be stored depends on their freshness and variety at the time of purchase. Even refrigerated storage is not foolproof, so it is recommended to eat them early to enjoy the best flavor.

 

 

Source: Yahoo! JAPAN

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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