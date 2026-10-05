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WELLNESS

Save the environment: DIY 30-second sealed storage bag

WELLNESS
1 hour ago
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Learn how to transform used ziplock bags and regular plastic bags into a practical, moisture-proof, odour-proof storage solution in just 30 seconds. This simple DIY is great for home storage and summer outings.

Old Ziplock Bag + Regular Plastic Bag = 30-Second DIY Moisture-Proof, Odour-Proof Storage

Japanese media grape shared a simple way to repurpose old ziplock bags and plastic bags into a sealed storage container. The process takes only about 30 seconds, turning an ordinary plastic bag into a tightly sealed, leak-proof pouch. Tests show this DIY bag is highly effective at keeping moisture and odours out. Here are the materials and steps:

Materials:

  • 1 used large-size ziplock bag (L size)

  • 1 standard plastic bag (approx. 33 × 26 cm)

Steps:

  1. Cut horizontally about 3 cm below the ziplock seal. Be careful to keep the ziplock strip completely intact.

  2. Slide the cut ziplock strip over the opening of the regular plastic bag and snap it shut.

2 Practical Uses

This repurposed moisture- and odour-proof bag is especially useful in these two situations:

1. Storing Wet Towels or Clothes

In hot summer weather, damp towels can easily soak other items and give off a musty smell. Tests by grape show that this DIY sealed bag effectively blocks moisture and significantly reduces odour. It's especially handy for water activities—when heading to the sauna, pool, or beach, you can store wet towels or swimwear without worrying about getting your documents or electronics wet.

2. Storing Opened Food

Leftover sausages, grilled meat, or other ingredients can be easily sealed this way. When storing food, always use a new, clean plastic bag. The reusable ziplock strip should also be thoroughly washed and completely dried before reuse.

 

 

 

Source: grape (Japan)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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