logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Doctor reveals 4 dietary traps that spike blood sugar

WELLNESS
17 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Is purple rice always healthier than white rice? Be careful of common wellness misconceptions. A doctor points out that 4 foods often marketed as healthy actually hide blood sugar spikes. And when it comes to soy milk versus oat milk—which should you choose?

Weight-loss physician Dr. Xiao Jie-jian shared on Facebook that many people deliberately avoid white rice for health reasons, choosing seemingly healthier purple rice instead. But this may be a common health misconception. He breaks down 4 common dietary traps and the blood sugar risks behind them:

1. White Rice vs. Purple Rice

Many believe purple rice is healthier than white rice—but this is a misconception. Purple rice actually belongs to the glutinous rice family, containing almost no resistant starch, and is more likely to cause bloating. Xiao explains that common rice varieties fall into three categories: indica (zailai), japonica (penglai), and glutinous. Thai rice and black rice are indica types—when cooled, their resistant starch content becomes very high. Regular white rice is japonica; when cooled, its resistant starch rises significantly from 4% to 14%. Glutinous rice contains almost no amylose, so even when cooled, it doesn't reduce the blood sugar response.

2. Braised Snacks (Lu Wei) vs. Salted Water Chicken

When choosing between these two for a late-night snack, Xiao strongly recommends salted water chicken. Braised items are often soaked for long periods in rich braising sauces and broths, while salted water chicken allows you to choose relatively plain, simple ingredients.

3. Soy Milk vs. Oat Milk

Between unsweetened soy milk and unsweetened oat milk, Xiao recommends soy milk. Once oats are ground and processed into a drink, their natural physical structure is altered, turning them into refined starch. Drinking oat milk causes blood sugar to spike rapidly.

4. Banana vs. Apple

For fruit, if choosing between the two, prioritize apples. Bananas contain relatively higher carbohydrates and sugar. However, this doesn't mean bananas are unhealthy—they're actually great before or after exercise.

Xiao emphasises that no food is absolutely good or bad. The key is choosing the right timing based on your daily activity level. For example, save higher-carb foods like bananas or purple rice for high-intensity workout days, choose white rice for rice balls, and opt for salted water chicken for late-night snacks. For effective weight loss, he recommends "carb cycling"—building a base with adequate high-quality protein, then flexibly arranging high-, medium-, or low-carb days based on your activity level, reducing carb intake on less active days.

What Blood Sugar Level Is Too High? Watch for 8 Early Signs of Diabetes

According to the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder. It occurs when insulin secretion by the pancreas is insufficient, or when insulin cannot function properly, causing blood sugar to rise abnormally. Type 2 diabetes accounts for over 90% of cases and is mainly related to poor diet, obesity, and lack of exercise. Body cells become resistant to insulin, unable to effectively absorb and utilise glucose, causing excess sugar to accumulate in the blood.

High blood sugar can lead to metabolic disorders of fats and proteins and, over time, damage multiple systems and organs, including the cardiovascular system, retina, nerves, and kidneys.

According to the American Diabetes Association's recommendations:

  • Impaired Fasting Glucose: Fasting blood sugar between ≥5.6 mmol/L and <7 mmol/L.

  • Impaired Glucose Tolerance: 2-hour post-meal blood sugar between ≥7.8 mmol/L and <11.1 mmol/L.

  • Both conditions are considered prediabetes.

  • Diabetes: Fasting blood sugar ≥7 mmol/L, or 2-hour post-meal blood sugar >11.1 mmol/L.

Early Symptoms of Diabetes:

Some patients may experience:

  • Frequent thirst

  • Frequent urination

  • Feeling hungry

  • Weight loss

  • Easy fatigue

  • Blurred vision

  • Slow-healing wounds

  • Skin itching (women may experience genital itching)

Sources: Weight-Loss Physician Dr. Xiao Jiejian, Hospital Authority (Hong Kong)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Doctor recommends one fridge-staple dessert soup for weight loss
WELLNESS
07-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Keep an eye out for dyed vegetables - Here's how to spot them
WELLNESS
06-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Grapes going bad? Here's how to keep them fresh for longer
WELLNESS
06-10-2026 12:00 HKT
7 science-backed benefits of cassia seeds
WELLNESS
06-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Save the environment: DIY 30-second sealed storage bag
WELLNESS
05-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Expert reveals 3 effective methods to remove residue from stainless steel
WELLNESS
05-10-2026 12:00 HKT
A doctor's methods to bettering liver health
WELLNESS
05-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Looking after the elderly in your life: What changes in eating habits could indicate
WELLNESS
04-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Bad breath relief - Massaging your salivary glands can actually help
WELLNESS
04-10-2026 12:00 HKT
14 foods you should never put in a slow cooker
WELLNESS
04-10-2026 12:00 HKT
U.S. dollar and Euro notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS
Euro sinks to 17-month low as French fiscal woes spur contagion fears
FINANCE
05-10-2026 14:53 HKT
MTR clarifies ticketing procedure after mainland student says penalty differed between ID types
SOCIAL BUZZ
07-10-2026 00:24 HKT
Typhoon season winds down as HK faces low October risk 
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.