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WELLNESS

4 longevity foods recommended by a 64-year-old expert

WELLNESS
40 mins ago
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The pursuit of health and longevity is a modern focus. A longevity expert has shared his personal health list, recommending 4 everyday foods with high nutritional value and anti-aging benefits. Research shows that adopting a plant-based diet can help balance blood sugar and protect cardiovascular and brain health.

Dan Buettner, a National Geographic researcher and renowned expert on "Blue Zones"—the world's longest-living regions, including Sardinia, Okinawa, and Ikaria—shared on Instagram the 4 longevity foods he always keeps at home:

1. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are one of the secrets behind Okinawan longevity. They are highly nutritious, containing complex carbohydrates, dietary fibre, and a small amount of protein, and can help stabilise blood sugar.

2. Nuts

Buettner says that eating a handful of nuts daily can extend lifespan by about 2 years. Pistachios, walnuts, almonds, and Brazil nuts are particularly beneficial. They are rich in vitamins and antioxidants that protect the brain, bones, and eyes, support thyroid function, and promote cell repair.

3. Beans (Legumes)

Beans are a core ingredient in all Blue Zones and a cornerstone of a healthy diet. Eating one cup of beans daily is estimated to extend lifespan by about 4 years. Beans lower bad cholesterol, fight inflammation, and balance blood sugar.

4. Your Favourite Fruit

Keep your favourite fruit in a prominent place in the kitchen—when you see it, you'll want to eat it, and you'll keep eating it. The secret to longevity is simply eating healthy food every day.

According to foreign media reports, Buettner switched to a completely plant-based diet 10 years ago, giving up meat, processed meats, sugary drinks, and packaged snacks. This change dramatically improved his mental state, weight control, and overall health. He particularly advocates "Sardinian vegetable soup" for breakfast—a traditional Italian thick soup dating back to Roman times, made by slow-simmering various vegetables and beans. It is served with a drizzle of olive oil and avocado, making it both nutritious and satisfying.

 

 

Source: Dan Buettner Instagram

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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