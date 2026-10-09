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WELLNESS

Doctor warns against bad water drinking habits: Don't go too long without water

WELLNESS
1 hour ago
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Urbanites often get either too little or too much rest. Nephrologist Dr. Hong Yongxiang warns on Facebook: don't assume that sleeping 12 hours straight on weekends is "replenishing your body." Your kidneys may be silently suffering from dehydration and oxygen deprivation—and this could be a dangerous distress signal.

10+ Hours Without Water: Blood Becomes Extremely Thick and Circadian Rhythm Disrupted

Hong identifies 3 key reasons why oversleeping on weekends harms the body:

  1. Extremely thick blood: Going 10+ hours without drinking water or urinating causes continuous fluid loss. Blood concentrates, kidney blood flow drops sharply, and the burden of filtering waste spikes.

  2. Social jet lag: Sleeping too little on weekdays and bingeing on weekends strongly disrupts the circadian clock, reducing insulin sensitivity and triggering chronic inflammation and high blood pressure—two major drivers of kidney failure.

  3. Hidden oxygen deprivation: Needing to sleep this long often indicates excessive fatigue or sleep apnea. Repeated airway obstruction during sleep causes severe hypoxia, directly damaging the glomeruli.

International research shows a "U-shaped curve" between sleep and kidney function: people sleeping less than 6 hours or more than 9 hours daily have a 14–20% higher risk of chronic kidney disease and proteinuria.

3 Golden Rules for Kidney-Friendly Sleep

  1. Limit sleep-ins to one hour: Keep a fixed wake-up time on weekends to avoid disrupting your circadian rhythm.

  2. Drink water immediately upon waking: Keep a glass of warm water by your bed and drink 200ml upon waking to dilute thick blood.

  3. Investigate the cause of long sleep: If you often feel unrested and snore heavily, see a doctor to check for sleep hypoxia. Oversleeping is often a symptom, not a cause—hypoxia plus excessive sleep harms the kidneys as much as staying up late. The ideal sleep duration for kidney health is 6–8 hours.

Early Symptoms of Kidney Disease / Kidney Failure

According to the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, the kidneys excrete metabolic waste, regulate fluid and electrolyte balance, pH, and blood pressure, produce erythropoietin, and help activate Vitamin D. When kidney function is severely damaged over time, waste accumulates, leading to multiple functional problems and potentially chronic kidney failure.

Early symptoms are often subtle:

  • Blood in urine / tea-colored urine

  • Foamy urine (proteinuria)

  • Cloudy urine (infection)

  • Burning or frequent urination

  • Difficulty urinating

  • Passing small stones

  • Increased urination, reduced urine output, nighttime urination

  • Lower back or abdominal pain

  • Swelling of ankles or eyelids

  • High blood pressure

4 High-Risk Groups for Kidney Failure

When kidney function reaches end-stage, dialysis or transplant is needed to sustain life. Higher-risk patients include those with:

  • Diabetes

  • Glomerulonephritis (including lupus nephritis)

  • Hypertension

  • Congenital kidney disease and family history of kidney disease

 

 

Sources: Nephrologist Dr. Hong Yongxiang, Hospital Authority (Hong Kong)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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