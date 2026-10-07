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WELLNESS

Doctor recommends one fridge-staple dessert soup for weight loss

WELLNESS
1 hour ago
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Craving something sweet while trying to lose weight? A weight-loss doctor says you don't have to give up sweet soups entirely. One fridge staple, made with two key ingredients, can help fight photoaging, support gut health, and aid digestion—just swap out the sugar.

Weight-loss physician Dr. Xiao Jie-jian shared on Facebook that in summer, most people keep either mung bean soup or snow fungus and lotus seed soup in the fridge. Many dieters wonder, "Aren't you talking about fat loss? Why are you eating sweet soup?" He explains that the only real culprit for weight gain in this dessert is the sugar. Research shows the two main ingredients not only support muscle and fat management but also fight photoaging and cultivate healthy gut bacteria.

1. Lotus Seeds

Lotus seeds have a very low glycaemic index (GI), around 40–50, lower than sweet potatoes or pumpkin. This is because lotus seeds contain about 30–40% amylose, with tightly packed molecular structures. When cooked lotus seeds are cooled and refrigerated, the starch structure rearranges into type-3 resistant starch, which small intestinal enzymes struggle to break down.

2. Snow Fungus (White Wood Ear)

The "plant collagen" commonly mentioned in the market doesn't exist scientifically. The viscous substance from cooked snow fungus is actually rich in soluble dietary fibre. A bowl of snow fungus soup is very low in calories but provides fibre equivalent to a serving of vegetables. It absorbs water and expands in the gut, slowing gastric emptying and providing lasting fullness. If you often experience dry, pellet-like stools, snow fungus is especially helpful—soluble fibre locks moisture into the intestines, keeping stools soft and promoting smoother bowel movements.

A 2022 animal study found that snow fungus polysaccharides help regulate gut microbiota, reducing weight gain and fat accumulation caused by a high-fat diet, and improving chronic low-grade inflammation. A 2021 study also showed that snow fungus polysaccharides reduce UV damage to dermal cells, activating cellular protection mechanisms and fighting photoaging.

Xiao reminds that simply swapping traditional rock sugar or white sugar for monk fruit sweetener or stevia transforms this dessert from a high-sugar treat into a low-calorie, fat-loss-friendly snack. You can cook a pot of sugar-free snow fungus and lotus seed soup at night, cool it, refrigerate it, and enjoy a bowl cold or reheated the next morning—delicious and healthy.

 

 

Source: Weight-Loss Physician Dr. Xiao Jie-jian

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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