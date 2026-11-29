Yuexiu Property’s (0123) Yau Tong residential project, The Atlas II, released a new price list for 138 flats on Sunday, and will launch the second sales round next Saturday.

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The developer said the batch will go on sale on Saturday to meet the needs of both owner-occupiers and investors.

The latest batch comprises 87 one-bedroom and 51 two-bedroom units, measuring between 285 and 503 square feet.

Prices range from HK$3.94 million to HK$8.15 million after discounts, or HK$13,634 to HK$16,235 per sq ft.

Excluding factors such as floor level and views, the price increase on the new batch is at about 1 percent, the developer said.

The Atlas project has sold 711 units to date, fetching nearly HK$4.1 billion.

