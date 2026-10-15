The Atlas I oversubscribed by 203 times

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, has received over nearly 45,000 checks for the 220 price-listed units that will go on sale on Saturday, an oversubscription of 203 times.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 220 units in the second round under the price list comprise 128 one-bedroom units and 92 two-bedroom units, ranging from 285 to 510 square feet.

Discounted prices are roughly between HK$3.84 million and HK$8.14 million.

