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PROPERTY

The Atlas I oversubscribed by 203 times

PROPERTY
7 mins ago
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The Atlas I.
The Atlas I.

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, has received over nearly 45,000 checks for the 220 price-listed units that will go on sale on Saturday, an oversubscription of 203 times. 

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The 220 units in the second round under the price list comprise 128 one-bedroom units and 92 two-bedroom units, ranging from 285 to 510 square feet. 

Discounted prices are roughly between HK$3.84 million and HK$8.14 million. 
 

The Atlas IYau TongYuexiu Property

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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