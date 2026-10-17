The Atlas I sells out 220 units in second round, reaping over $1.2b

Yuexiu Property (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, sold out all 220 units offered in the second round of sales on Saturday, generating over HK$1.2 billion in revenue.

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The second round of sales comprised 128 one-bedroom units and 92 two-bedroom units, with saleable areas ranging from 285 to 510 square feet. Discounted prices ranged from HK$3.84 million to HK$8.14 million, translating to a price of HK$13,012 to HK$16,171 per sq ft.

Li Ga, General Manager at Yuexiu Property, stated that the 91 units allocated for Group A buyers sold out first. A bulk buyer purchased four units including two two-bedroom units and two one-bedroom units, for a total expenditure of over HK$24.3 million. Another bulk buyer purchased four one-bedroom units at a total cost exceeding HK$19.3 million.

The strong demand continued into the "Group B" buyer session, where all 129 units offered were also snapped up.