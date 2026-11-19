Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong residential project, The Atlas II, released its first price list for 128 units on Thursday, with price starting from HK$3.95 million after discounts.

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The first batch comprises 81 one-bedroom units and 47 two-bedroom units, with size ranging from 285 to 503 square feet.

The discounted prices range between HK$3.95 million and HK$7.66 million, or translating to HK$13,499 to HK$16,182 per sq ft.

Excluding view factors, the pricing represents only a 1 percent increase compared to phase one, and the first round of sales could be launched as early as next week, said general manager Li Ga.

He mentioned that the project has recorded over 3,000 inquiries since the sales brochure was uploaded.

Two-bedroom show flats opened to the public on Thursday, and the project will start collecting checks this Saturday.



